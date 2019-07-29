10 events going on the week of the CrossFit Games

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

If you're coupling your CrossFit Games attendance with a mini vacation (especially since the new elimination process will give spectators more time to explore Madison), we're excited to show you what the city has to offer outside of the Alliant Energy Center. One of Madison’s biggest draws is its sprawling arts and entertainment scene, so if you’re looking for alternative entertainment — inside or outside, free or ticketed — here are a few things happening the week of the CrossFit Games, July 29-Aug. 4

The Memorial Union Terrace is a favorite Madison spot. If you’re an early riser and you’re looking for a way to enjoy the view and get a workout in at the same time, consider participating in Yoga on the Terrace. Registration is preferred, but walk-ins are accepted if there is room. July 30 - Aug. 4

Starting on July 30 and running through the week, “Anastasia” is a great play for the whole family. It’s also a great opportunity to get an inside look at one of Madison’s most astonishing buildings, the Overture Center for the Arts. July 30 - Aug. 4

Every summer, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra puts on six free concerts on the Capitol lawn called Concerts on the Square, turning the heart of downtown into a massive evening picnic filled with incredible music and food and drinks for all. Grab a blanket, some cheese, crackers and a bottle of wine, and sit back to enjoy the night. This is your last chance to catch the classic Madison event for the year. July 31

Here in Madison we’re lucky enough to have two gorgeous lakes right beside our bustling downtown and university campus. Swing over to the Memorial Union Terrace with friends or family to take advantage of an afternoon with Outdoor UW jam packed with paddling, sightseeing and loads of games. July 31

Free music is a mainstay in Madison, and we’ve got plenty of places to take advantage of it. Each Thursday during the summer, the High Noon Saloon opens up its large patio for the Summer Patio Series. Grab a drink and watch Banana Wind — a Jimmy Buffet tribute band — play all of the summertime essentials. Aug. 1

The fourth installment of Live On King Street, Madison’s concert series held outside of the historic Majestic Theatre, takes place on Friday night during the Games. The Dead South, a four-piece group from Saskatchewan, brings the aura of the old frontier to downtown Madison alongside Armchair Boogie and Them Coulee Boys. The best part? The concert is free. Aug. 2

It’s almost a crime to come to Madison and not catch one of our home-grown musicians perform live. Luckily, Kelsey Miles, a Madison-based blues and rock singer is performing at the Memorial Union Terrace. Get there a bit early to catch Sunshine Daydrink open for her. Aug. 2

If you’re a fan of punk, hardcore and alternative music, look no further than Tony Hawk Appreciation Fest. Not convinced yet? The entire night is filled with sets from truly exceptional bands from across the midwest. Skate (or walk) over to the High Noon Saloon if you want a night of riotous fun. Aug. 3

Take some time to browse through the galleries at the Chazen Museum of Art before enjoying a free show from the Madison Area Youth Chamber Orchestra, which is part of the museum’s monthly Sunday Afternoon Live at the Chazen series. Aug. 4

Once a year, the Monona Terrace in downtown Madison turns into a haven for comics, toys and games of all kinds. Don’t miss your chance to browse the collections of a variety of vendors and artists looking to share their work with passionate fans at Madison Comic Con. Each admission also comes with a free comic book upon entry. Aug.4