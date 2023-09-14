There’s another good reason, besides taking a drive to see the turning trees, to travel Highway 14 west this fall. While seeking out outdoor experiences in the Driftless, stop at Hedge Meadow Herbs + Apothecary in Mazomanie to strengthen your connection to nature in a complementary way.
Wisconsin-based herbalist Clare Kritter opened her storefront in Mazomanie’s historic downtown this past spring as a commercial kitchen space and studio for her business. She makes herbal teas, tinctures, salves and essences produced from her own garden-grown herbs and medicinal plants grown on small, organic farms in the U.S. In addition to her own products, the shop at 25 Brodhead St. offers bulk dried herbs and tinctures, botanical skincare items, zines and books on herbalism, local art and homegoods, and other products made by herbalists.
Kritter was drawn to herbalism while living in California and looking for the next step in her life. “It felt like an intuitive calling,” she says. After a 9-month apprenticeship and introduction to the field, Kritter moved to Colorado for a two-year clinical program in herbalism. Then, in 2020, Kritter had an opportunity to move back to the Madison area, where she grew up.
“I’ve always felt so in love with the land here,” she says. Early memories of growing up near Lake Mendota created a base for Kritter’s relationship with nature and her eventual foray into working with medicinal plants and herbs. Her overall goal with the storefront is to educate people about herbalism and deepen their sense of community and connection with plants.
She’s hosted a number of workshops at the new space, as well as on her property in nearby Vermont, Wisconsin. For October, Kritter has put together a line-up of events under the name “Practical Magic Days,” in part to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film of the same name starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman. The event — which is intended to be both fun and seasonal — will include classes and experiences that highlight both the practical and magical elements of working with plants and connecting with nature, plus a screening of the film. Other upcoming events include a community fire cider workshop, Botanical Papermaking, and Seed Saving and Garden Planning for Uncertain Times, a collaboration with local artist Lesley Numbers.
Through events and workshops, Kritter says she’s “slowly building a web” in the community around medicinal herbs and the plants and land around us. The storefront also allows her to demonstrate how herbalism can be incorporated into everyday life. Many people already cook and consume plants with medicinal effects — like garlic, sage and tea. Learning more about these herbs is one way to strengthen our understanding of the natural world — and Kritter wants to make that knowledge more accessible.
“As we foster relationships [with plants], we start to think about how we live our lives. How we make decisions. How we understand our place in the world — literally, our place — where we live and the plants that grow around us," says Kritter.
Find Hedge Meadow Herbs + Apothecary at 25 Brodhead St. in Mazomanie, at hedgemeadowherbs.com or on Instagram at @hedge_meadow. Store hours vary.
Emma Waldinger is associate editor at Madison Magazine.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.