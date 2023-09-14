​There’s another good reason, besides taking a drive to see the turning trees, to travel Highway 14 west this fall. While seeking out outdoor experiences in the Driftless, stop at Hedge Meadow Herbs + Apothecary in Mazomanie to strengthen your connection to nature in a complementary way.

Wisconsin-based herbalist Clare Kritter opened her storefront in Mazomanie’s historic downtown this past spring as a commercial kitchen space and studio for her business. She makes herbal teas, tinctures, salves and essences produced from her own garden-grown herbs and medicinal plants grown on small, organic farms in the U.S. In addition to her own products, the shop at 25 Brodhead St. offers bulk dried herbs and tinctures, botanical skincare items, zines and books on herbalism, local art and homegoods, and other products made by herbalists.

Hedge Meadow gallery