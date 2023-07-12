Smash Mouth was right: The years sure do keep coming and they don't stop coming. Ten Madison-area business and institutions are celebrating milestone anniversaries, Madison Magazine's included.
175th: The University of Wisconsin–Madison
This academic institution that opened its doors to students in 1848 celebrates its official birthday on July 26. A launch event will take place that night from 4-10 p.m. at Memorial Union Terrace. The calendar of events isn't filled out yet, but UW–Madison plans to celebrate all year long — and into next year, too. Check out the 175th anniversary website for details to come.
80th: The Del-Bar
This Wisconsin Dells supper club marked 80 years of business on June 1. In honor of the anniversary, the third-generation owners and sisters Amy Wimmer and Anne Stoken revealed the recipe for the restaurant's shrimp de jonghe, one of the most popular items on The Del-Bar's menu. The Del-Bar celebrated May 29-June 4 with a photo contest, new dishes and an 80-cent oysters special. Order the Ruby Jubilee Martini the next time you're in — the restaurant's lead mixologist made the drink in honor of the anniversary. “It really is remarkable, considering the humble beginnings of The Del-Bar,” says Wimmer. “My grandparents, Jim and Alice, took a big risk buying a roadside restaurant in a converted cabin with just six tables where business had fallen off as WWII broke out, and the risk certainly paid off.”
75th: The Edgewater
Madison's iconic hotel has offered sunset views over Lake Mendota for 75 years and counting. Former general manager Scott Faulkner, who is the son of original owner Augie Faulkner, is offering free, 45-minute historic tours of the hotel this year in celebration of the milestone anniversary. On July 29, The Edgewater is hosting Mendota Live Music Fest, the first annual event that is free and open to the public featuring live outdoor music on The Edgewater's Grand Plaza.
50th: Delaney's Steak | Seafood | Wine
Delaney's Steak | Seafood | Wine will turn 50 on Nov. 16, and to mark the occasion, the restaurant will offer a special anniversary menu for two weeks in November. Delaney's original menu from the 1970s will inspired the menu and specialty cocktails. Dan Delaney is the second generation owner of Delaney's, which is also a 2023 Restaurant Week participant. Check out their Restaurant Week menu running July 23-28 by clicking here.
45th: Madison Magazine
Yes, we're on our own list, but humor us, will you? In 2018, we ran a cover story for our 40th anniversary. Looking back, a lot has changed even in just the last five years. To commemorate our 45th, we're offering a 45% subscription deal to new subscribers. That makes it $10.97 for a one-year subscription. Get the deal by clicking here.
40th: Concerts on the Square
The weather has really put a damper on this beloved event by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra at the start of its 40th anniversary year. Air quality concerns followed by two rain outs have canceled or postponed the first three schedule concerts. The first concert of the season did take place last Thursday, and last night's concert was postponed to tonight, Thursday, July 13. But that hasn't stopped the celebratory feel to this year's series of outdoor concerts that draw more than 250,000 people to Capitol Square on Wednesdays. Back in March, WCO hosted a Concerts & Cuisine event at the Madison Concourse Hotel to kick off the 40th season festivities.
30th: Taliesin Preservation
Taliesin Preservation — the nonprofit that operates the public programming, visitor center, and cafe at famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright's former property in Spring Green — is 30 this year. A semi-formal evening is planned for June 10 to celebrate the anniversary, plus Wright's 156th birthday. And a VIP will be in attendance: Tommy Thompson, former Wisconsin governor who played an important role in Taliesin Preservations inception in 1993. The event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. will feature hors d'oeuvres, wine and other drinks.
25th: Channel3000
Our sister company, channel3000, is a quarter century this year. Channel3000 is the stand-alone website of News 3 Now. The exact anniversary is today, July 13, and the station is airing a ton of throwback clips and special interviews to celebrate. Here's a segment from this morning. Tune in tonight and over the next few weeks for more.
20th: Sundara Inn and Spa
You'd expect Sundara to have been around longer compared to the number of awards its racked up, but it's only been 20 years since this multi-award-winning inn and spa has been luring peace seekers to Wisconsin Dells for rest and relaxation. Most recently, Sundara was named "best spa for hydrotherapy" in the Healthy Travel Awards by Women's Health magazine. It was also included in Travel + Leisure magazine's Top 500 list of hotels in the world. It was also one of Madison Magazine's road trip stops for our 2023 travel feature. Read that story here.
10th: Curd Fest
It's hard to believe Madison has only held this event for a decade. It feels like it should have more years under its belt, as it focuses on one of Wisconsin's unofficial food groups: cheese curds. This year's 10th annual Curd Fest will take place on Aug. 13 at Breese Stevens Field.
