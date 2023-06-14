Summer produce is some of the best there is, and in Madison, there are many ways to get involved in planting, harvesting and enjoying your favorite vegetables. If you’ve ever wanted to experience life on a farm — and enjoy eating produce along the way — a worker-share might be for you. In worker-share arrangements, customers volunteer on farms in exchange for a share of the farm's produce. So get ready to dirty your hands with planting, harvesting and weeding, and then take home a delicious reward at the end.
Learn more about the process of agriculture and food production with Crossroad's “Dirty Hands Share,” lasting from mid-June through October, which allows customers to work 4 hours a week in exchange for delicious and seasonal produce. Increasing sustainability and decreasing food insecurity are also central to Crossroads Community Farm's mission and guide each step of the process. Whether you’re looking for the freshest produce possible, want to increase your veggie intake or simplify your meal preps, Crossroads Community Farm has an opportunity for you. 4144 County Road J, Cross Plains
If weeding, harvesting and planting aren’t your thing, don’t worry: Troy Farm offers alternative worker-share opportunities, including farmers’ market assistance and prepping meals. (For farm enthusiasts, there are still traditional field roles, both seasonally and year-round). In exchange for helping out, workers receive a “credit” to spend at the farm stand at 502 Troy Drive on Thursday evenings or at the Northside Farmers’ Market on Sunday mornings. 502 Troy Drive
Work on a small, family-owned farm this summer. Mount Horeb-based Squashington Farm offers flexible worker-share opportunities where you can work for full or half shares and learn new farming skills along the way. Get some outdoor time, bond with the rest of the worker-share crew and take home fresh produce at the end of the day. 1129 Lafollette Road, Mount Horeb
Embark on a farming journey and work on 18 acres of land to harvest herbs, fresh veggies and summer fruits. The abundance of land allows Burr Oak to grow in greenhouses and have a comprehensive crop rotation that helps prevent disease and keeps the plants healthy. W5511 County Road B, Rio
Growing veggies at your own pace more your thing? Don’t worry — check out these community gardens that still have availability and plant your own seeds this summer.
With 150 plots of gardening space, Moorland has plenty of room to plant your produce. Sustainability applies to community gardens, too; both organic gardening principles and a shared commitment to sustainable and responsible cultivation guide Moorland. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or never gardened before, Moorland welcomes everyone throughout the Madison and Monona areas. 1133 Moorland Road
Gardening can be a family affair at Leopold Park, with over 40 plots, including a children’s plot. The space includes seven raised beds, which have smaller areas that can be easier to maintain. Aldo Leopold Park spans 11 acres, providing ample space for new and returning gardeners. 2906 Traceway Drive
Serving the River Valley School District since 2009, this Spring Green community garden offers two and a half acres of land for gardeners. Want to make it a family affair? RVACG offers various youth gardening programs, allowing people of all ages to get outside and grow produce. Garden plots are available in different sizes and open to all River Valley School District residents. 900 N. Westmore St., Spring Green
Ila Schrecker is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
