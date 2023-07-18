GROW Greenhouse opened a new location on July 9 inside Garver Feed Mill. At GROW Greenhouse, you'll find a diverse selection of plants in various sizes and shapes and a range of pots to choose from. The new location offers a convenient way for customers to bring home some greenery: find a plant you like, scan the QR code and take it with you that day.
“I’m so excited to say this new concept [is] taking off,” owner Melissa O’Brien says. “GROW Greenhouse fosters a sense of community among plant enthusiasts.”
O’Brien got her start with plants back in 2020 after leaving her job as an ER nurse. She offered “pay-what-you-can” plants in repurposed containers out of her driveway. “[It was] just a simple random act of kindness, [and] a way to boost other’s spirits during the very scary and challenging time when COVID hit,” O’Brien says. (Learn more about O'Brien's story in Madison Magazine's recent houseplant feature.)
Her business quickly gained momentum as customers lined up for weekly sales outside her driveway. O’Brien opened a GROW Greenhouse brick-and-mortar store in February 2021 at 831 E. Johnson St.
For O’Brien, the additional space in Garver offers new opportunities. “As an old abandoned building taken over by nature, many were longing for the return of living plants,” O’Brien says. “Being around plants … has been shown to reduce stress and promote relaxation.”
Building relationships with customers is also central to O’Brien’s business. She takes pride in providing ongoing support, guidance and advice on plant care and maintenance.
O’Brien also hopes to create a sense of community at GROW Greenhouse with events, workshops and other gatherings. “Customers can connect, share experiences and learn from each other while creating a welcoming, safe and supportive environment,” she says.
GROW Greenhouse is open and accessible during Garver Feed Mill's operating hours.
Ila Schrecker is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
