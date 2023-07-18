Melissa O'Brien grow greenhouse

At GROW Greenhouse, Melissa O'Brien creates community among plant lovers.

 Photo courtesy of Melissa O'Brien

GROW Greenhouse opened a new location on July 9 inside Garver Feed Mill. At GROW Greenhouse, you'll find a diverse selection of plants in various sizes and shapes and a range of pots to choose from. The new location offers a convenient way for customers to bring home some greenery: find a plant you like, scan the QR code and take it with you that day.

“I’m so excited to say this new concept [is] taking off,” owner Melissa O’Brien says. “GROW Greenhouse fosters a sense of community among plant enthusiasts.” 

