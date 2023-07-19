We’ve all seen the recent hype around the upcoming movie "Barbie" — admittedly, it’s hard to miss, given its A-list glitz and its hot pink hue. Brands everywhere are clamoring to collab with the brand, sometimes splashing that iconic silhouette on their usual products, but more often pumping out products that are — you guessed it — pink.
Believe it or not, not every product-turned-pink is a slam dunk. (Take Burger King’s Barbie-themed bacon cheeseburger with a mysterious pink sauce, for example — don’t worry, it’s only available in Brazil). So, if you’ve been bit by the Barbiecore bug but aren’t sure ordering a Dreamhouse-scented candle is really necessary, this list is for you: All things fit for a Barbie world, sold by small businesses right here in Madison.
It’s especially fitting to keep it close to home since Barbie herself was from Wisconsin. Check out Emma Waldinger’s deep-dive into Barbie’s past.
Life in the Dreamhouse
Want to make your home feel a little more like Barbie’s? These home goods are sure to do the trick.
Little Pop Color Shop might be in Middleton, but these home goods will take you straight to Malibu. The Pink Checkers Beach Blanket is big enough to share with a friend or two at a picnic, an outdoor concert or a day at the beach. Plus, it's made from recycled materials. And can't you picture this Jumbo Heart Innertube (complete with floating pink glitter) at a Barbie-themed pool party?
You can also give your kitchen some flair with these retro pink kitchen goods.
LOVEUCANDLE's pastel hearts and retro flower candles are a great way to light up your living space. Find these novelty candles at one of these outdoor events: The Bodega at Breese Stevens Field on July 21, the Dane County Farmer's Market on July 22 and 29 and AtwoodFest on July 29 and 30.
Even your pampering can be pink with The Soap Opera's offerings. Try the Love Bomb, Crazy Love or the cupcake-shaped Fantasy Floral.
Finally, don't miss Rewind Decor on your Barbie shopping spree. This curated thrift shop has all things retro (like this record player) and a heart-studded pink wall that we couldn't overlook.
She’s been an astronaut, an architect, a CEO …
… and she’s never been underdressed. You can grab a baby tee or a crewneck that says Barbie, or you can find a unique piece that says it more subtly.
Sandhill Goods' Barbie collection was released on July 17 and has a mix of vintage and modern clothes, with 20% of the profits going to Women's Medical Fund Wisconsin.
Ali Gilbertson's Happy Hours shop is another secondhand shop with a lot of color — and a pair of shorts that seem made for the Barbie press tour. Go search for your own premiere-worthy outfit!
Don’t Forget to Accessorize
These accessories won’t go missing as easily as the doll-sized heels and miniature purses did.
You can't tell us that this Berry Pink Jelly Bag from Little Pop Color Shop doesn't look exactly like a Barbie accessory. Its Barbie Dream collection has a few more life-size lookalikes.
Check out more Happy Hours goodies, like these Barbie-esque wristwatches:
Tori's Trinkets' Life in Plastic collection includes Barbie-inspired earrings:
Keep it simple and pink with a scrunchie (and maybe a sticker or wall hanging, too) from Every Bitch Needs a Scrunchie:
Best for Last
If that's still not enough to make you feel like you're living in a Barbie world, we have just a few more suggestions.
You can find this refurbished Polaroid camera at Madison Modern Market (and a Malibu Barbie version, too):
We're obsessed with the Stillgood's window display brings Barbie to life — and to scale.
Anna Kottakis is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.