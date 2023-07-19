BarbieShoppingEditorialImage

We’ve all seen the recent hype around the upcoming movie "Barbie" — admittedly, it’s hard to miss, given its A-list glitz and its hot pink hue. Brands everywhere are clamoring to collab with the brand, sometimes splashing that iconic silhouette on their usual products, but more often pumping out products that are — you guessed it — pink.

Believe it or not, not every product-turned-pink is a slam dunk. (Take Burger King’s Barbie-themed bacon cheeseburger with a mysterious pink sauce, for example — don’t worry, it’s only available in Brazil). So, if you’ve been bit by the Barbiecore bug but aren’t sure ordering a Dreamhouse-scented candle is really necessary, this list is for you: All things fit for a Barbie world, sold by small businesses right here in Madison.

These goods from Little Pop Color Shop (and more) are all part of their "Barbie Dream" collection.

These Maxima leather shorts are just one of many colorful summertime items at Happy Hours that can take any outfit up a notch.

The Polaroids are refurbished by Retrospekt, a Milwaukee-based company. They retail for $170 each.
