Best Mexican/Southwestern Restaurant | Gold Winner
Gloria’s Mexican Restaurant is a family-owned restaurant with recipes that have been passed down through the Ugalde family for generations. Sergio Ugalde, founder of Gloria’s, works together with his family to share their meals and traditions with everyone who comes through the doors. The Ugalde family prioritizes making everyone feel like family and giving customers a taste of the Mexico they know and love.
Gloria’s uses fresh ingredients to create all its menu offerings, including homemade salsas, signature tamales, enchiladas Mexicanas, cheesy enchiladas, burrito loco, burrito chilango and cheesy tacos. It also has the largest variety of tequila in the Madison area. The bar is ever-changing and growing, and Gloria’s staff loves to talk about tequila with customers. Having such a large selection, the restaurant is able to give customers an opportunity to try something new, and maybe even leave with a new favorite tequila.
“There is truly something for everyone to enjoy at Gloria’s,” said founder Sergio Ugalde. “We believe our customers think Gloria’s is the best because of the warm, friendly environment that makes you feel like family. We make sure you never leave hungry.”
As a hub for small businesses, Madison’s food scene reflects the various cultures and traditions of the people here. Gloria’s is just one example of a family that wants to share its passion for food with others. Visit gloriasmexican.com for more information about the menu, parties and catering. Madison location: 610 Junction Road, 608-203-9222; Sun Prairie location: 2808 Prairie Lakes Drive, 608-478-1999