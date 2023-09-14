Glorias-Mexican-Restaurant-2023.jpg

Best Mexican/Southwestern Restaurant | Gold Winner

Gloria’s Mexican Restaurant is a family-owned restaurant with recipes that have been passed down through the Ugalde family for generations. Sergio Ugalde, founder of Gloria’s, works together with his family to share their meals and traditions with everyone who comes through the doors. The Ugalde family prioritizes making everyone feel like family and giving customers a taste of the Mexico they know and love.