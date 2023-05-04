Ultimate frisbee illustration
Illustration by Rachal Duggan

Why Not Try? Pickleball

Two summers ago, on a trip to Michigan, I was invited to play pickleball with a group of senior citizens. The only problem: I didn’t have socks. “How hard can it be?” I thought. An hour later, I had bled through my Jack Purcells and was drenched in sweat. I was also smiling. Despite reports of strained Achilles tendons and fractured wrists (which sport doesn’t have these?), America’s fastest-growing sport is the rare one that can be played across generations. It’s also, as I found out, a hell of a workout and a lot of fun. There are plenty of outdoor pickleball courts in Madison. If you’re hooked, you might even spring for a membership to the new Pickle Pro Courts on the northside, the first dedicated indoor pickleball facility in the city. For a full list of pickleball courts at public parks in Madison, visit cityofmadison.com/parks/pickleball.

Contributing Writer

Jeff Oloizia is a contributing writer at Madison Magazine. In addition to writing features, he contributes to the magazine's arts and entertainment coverage, including the monthly Go.See.Do. page. He lives in Madison and is a former editor at the New York Times and INTERVIEW, where his journalism also appears.

