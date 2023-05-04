Two summers ago, on a trip to Michigan, I was invited to play pickleball with a group of senior citizens. The only problem: I didn’t have socks. “How hard can it be?” I thought. An hour later, I had bled through my Jack Purcells and was drenched in sweat. I was also smiling. Despite reports of strained Achilles tendons and fractured wrists (which sport doesn’t have these?), America’s fastest-growing sport is the rare one that can be played across generations. It’s also, as I found out, a hell of a workout and a lot of fun. There are plenty of outdoor pickleball courts in Madison. If you’re hooked, you might even spring for a membership to the new Pickle Pro Courts on the northside, the first dedicated indoor pickleball facility in the city. For a full list of pickleball courts at public parks in Madison, visit cityofmadison.com/parks/pickleball.
So You Want To: Train Like a Lumberjack
Madison Log Rolling offers classes June through August on Lake Wingra for as little as $15. Not interested in getting wet? Watch how the pros do it at the Midwest Log Rolling Championships on June 24 at Wingra Park. madisonlogrolling.com
On Deck: Madison Mallards’ New GM Samantha Rubin
At 26 years old, most people are still struggling to make their mark. Not Samantha Rubin. As the fourth general manager — and first female GM — in the Madison Mallards’ 21-year history, Rubin oversees everything from recruiting new players to game days at the Duck Pond. It’s a dream she’s had since she was an undergraduate studying sports management at the University of Florida. “Baseball is such a male-dominated industry,” says Rubin. “I want to be a trailblazer in this space.” The Mallards open the 2023 season on May 29 at Warner Park.
MVB (Most Valuable Bovine): Lionela Bessi and Rose Cowbelle
When unofficial Forward Madison mascot Lionela Bessi gave birth to a baby cow before the 2021 season, the team’s supporters rejoiced. A contest was held to name the new calf, and after a fan vote, Rose Cowbelle (after former University of Wisconsin–Madison soccer star Rose Lavelle) was christened. When they’re not helping to beef up support for the Mingos during FMFC home games, Lionela and Rose live at Havens Petting Farm in Blue Mounds, where animal lovers can visit them April through October. Forward Madison plays at Breese Stevens Field. Find upcoming matches at forwardmadisonfc.com.
How To: Lay Out For a Flying Disc
It’s one of the most dramatic plays in Ultimate: Someone chases a long throw, and just when it looks like the disc is going to fall out of reach, the player performs a dramatic dive and reels it in. Here’s Kevin Pettit-Scantling of the Madison Radicals to explain how it’s done.
“Run as fast as you can, taking every step that you can. When it’s time to lay out, imagine there’s a hula hoop. When you jump through a hula hoop, you want to do it so that your feet clear the hoop. Some people will run and kind of just fall over. You want to have that arc for two reasons: 1) It creates the fastest opportunity to get the Frisbee. 2) It helps soften the landing. It’s great to land on your chest and not your belly. You don’t want to scorpion. When I catch it and land on my hands and then chest, I’m moving quickly enough where I’m going to just slide, almost like a plane landing without wheels.
Once you’ve got the idea of the hula hoop down, it’s pretty much just instinct. It’s like when you drop your phone; you don’t think about all the techniques of catching it, you just kind of put your body in this shape to get your hand underneath it before it falls to the ground. It’s about instinct and just putting your body in the right place.” The Radicals open the home season on May 27 at Breese Stevens Field.
Now Batting: Little League, Big Heart
As a baseball-obsessed kid growing up in Chicago, Corey Marionneaux went car to car at busy intersections asking for donations for uniforms. Now that he’s an adult and a father, he wants to make sure other kids have it easier. Marionneaux is the president and founder of the Black Men Coalition of Dane County, which last year launched a free youth baseball league to increase participation among underserved youth. The league is open to all kids, regardless of background or gender, and is aided by organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, which donated 150 pairs of cleats, and the Madison Police Department’s Black Officer Coalition, which helps shuttle kids to games at Elver Park and back home. Register at baseball.bmcdc.org.
Jeff Oloizia is a contributing writer at Madison Magazine.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Jeff Oloizia is a contributing writer at Madison Magazine. In addition to writing features, he contributes to the magazine's arts and entertainment coverage, including the monthly Go.See.Do. page. He lives in Madison and is a former editor at the New York Times and INTERVIEW, where his journalism also appears.