Gauntlet in the Gulf William F. Lorenz

The diary of Dr. William F. Lorenz (pictured center) is revealed in a new book edited by Claude Clayton Smith. It was shown to Smith by Lorenz's grandson, William F. Lorenz III, when they played together on a senior softball league (Lorenz is pictured standing on far left in second row, Smith is third from left in same row).

 Courtesy of Claude Clayton Smith

The Wisconsin State Journal reporter who visited Dr. William F. Lorenz in January 1925 “a few moments after his return” to Madison from a shipwreck and subsequent harrowing imprisonment in Mexico didn’t sugarcoat it.

The ensuing State Journal headline read: “Lorenz Slept Beneath Prison Death Wall.”

Tags

Columnist and Contributing Writer

Doug Moe is Madison Magazine's award-winning columnist, long-time contributing writer and former editor. He writes Madison Magazine's monthly print column and semi-weekly award-winning blog, both called Doug Moe's Madison. He has also written numerous critically-acclaimed nonfiction books and thousands of newspaper columns and magazine articles over the past 40 years.

Recent Publications