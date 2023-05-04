The Wisconsin State Journal reporter who visited Dr. William F. Lorenz in January 1925 “a few moments after his return” to Madison from a shipwreck and subsequent harrowing imprisonment in Mexico didn’t sugarcoat it.
The ensuing State Journal headline read: “Lorenz Slept Beneath Prison Death Wall.”
Reporter Edward N. Hein wrote: “Many a firing squad had shot down blindfolded prisoners before that old prison wall … What does a psychiatrist think when he wakes up in the place of execution, by a bullet and blood-spattered wall, and out of the corner of his eye surreptitiously watches his jailer … squat, sullen … fondling his beloved carbine?”
Lorenz by 1925 was an internationally known pioneer in the field of preventive psychiatry — a building at the Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison is named in his honor.
Nein, the reporter, noted that Lorenz had kept “a diary from the moment the fishing schooner on which he had shipped as mate went to pieces on a coral reef off the coast of Yucatan.”
In fact, Lorenz had kept the diary since boarding the schooner in Florida, a trip he took to decompress from an exhausting work schedule, and one his wife told the State Journal was “the consummation of his lifelong desire to sail and fish all he pleased.”
Of the diary, Lorenz told Nein: “I shall read the diary and perhaps I shall make it public. I set down every word of it at the moment the thing happened, attempting to preserve my thoughts while the reaction of each incident was still upon me. You may imagine it is very personal. I myself shall be interested in studying just what my mind did in each moment of peril or emergency.”
Lorenz, who died in 1958 — “Dr. William F. Lorenz, Famed Psychiatric Leader, Dies Here” the page one State Journal headline read — did not make his diary public.
But now, remarkably — and nearly a century later, owing to a desire to honor Lorenz’s legacy and a bit of serendipity — the diary and some fascinating ancillary materials have been brought together in a new book titled “Gauntlet in the Gulf: The 1925 Marine Log and Mexican Prison Journal of William F. Lorenz, MD.”
The book’s editor, Claude Clayton Smith, who also contributed a foreword relating the backstory, will discuss “Gauntlet” on Sunday, May 7 at 1 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 7433 Mineral Point Road.
Smith has authored numerous books and taught at Ohio Northern University for two decades prior to taking early retirement in 2006. Having visited a son who was in graduate school at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and “falling in love with the place,” Smith and his wife, Elaine, moved here in 2009.
It was while playing in the Madison senior softball league that Smith met Lorenz’s grandson — William F. Lorenz III, pictured with team in the photo above.
“When he found out I was a writer,” Smith says of his softball teammate, “he mentioned this interesting story and started telling it to me.”
Then Smith saw the diary.
“You never come across things like this,” he says. “It’s a historical document and a literary document. A very lyrical, poetic journal — until they hit the reef. Then it becomes a survival tale.”
Bill Lorenz III was given the diary in 2004 from a cousin who had acquired it decades earlier when their grandfather “distributed keepsakes and other property among the family members,” as Smith notes in his foreword.
Soon after it came into his possession, Lorenz III showed it to an acquaintance, a bilingual UW–Madison student named Rebecca Cuningham, who was intrigued enough to search out Mexican newspaper accounts of the shipwreck and its aftermath when she and her husband traveled to Mexico in 2005.
Cuningham, who will be at the May 7 Barnes and Noble event, translated the articles into English and they are among the related material — including photos by Lorenz from the ship and from jail — that’s included with the newly published diary.
Those Mexican news accounts differ greatly from Lorenz’s diary, at one point noting the shipwrecked Americans were “treated with every kind of consideration by the local authorities and all others.”
While in the diary Lorenz described his prison environment as “this unbelievably filthy hole. … We have been held here continuously … and given no food other than the stinking water we shared with the animals from a cistern.”
In a blog posted at the time of the book’s publication, Cuningham, who had considered writing a novel inspired by the events, noted that the Mexicans had cause to be suspicious of Americans dating to a war in 1846-1848 that the Americans call the U.S.-Mexico War and the Mexicans call the North American Invasion.
“The shipwrecked crew’s time in jail was bleak, little food or clean water,” Cuningham wrote. “Eleven U.S. citizens paying for the policies of a century.”
At least the imprisonment lasted only a few days. While detained, Lorenz was able to send a wire to his wife in Madison: “Sailing vessel wrecked Jan. 10. All hands saved. We are in Mexican jail at Progreso charged with filibustering or something equally absurd. Get in touch with Washington.”
Wisconsin Gov. John J. Blaine was among those who quickly did.
On Jan. 14, 1925, the Wisconsin State Journal ran a banner page-one headline — “U.S. OBTAINS LORENZ’S RELEASE” — with this subhead: “Aide to Coolidge Says Scientist to Be Freed at Once.”
As in, U.S. President Calvin Coolidge.
Kudos to Claude Clayton Smith for assembling the diary and abundant related materials in a readable format — “in one sense it’s kind of a mini-biography of a famous Madisonian,” he says — and to Bill Lorenz III for trusting Smith with the task.
“In March 1966, I reported to Naval Air Station Pensacola, to begin my career in Naval Aviation,” Lorenz III notes at the end of the foreword. “At that time, I had no recollection of my grandfather’s adventure of 40 years earlier. Only when the following manuscript was given to me by a relative did I remember this event and appreciate just what he had done.”
