The question before us today concerns degree of difficulty.
Which would be harder: photographing 50 weddings in 50 different states in one year with a goal of raising $50,000 for charity, or launching a golf apparel and lifestyle brand directly at odds with the sport’s staid culture?
If you said the photography, you may not be familiar with the tyrannical hold the polo shirt has on golf fashion.
But in any case, Madison native Jonny Hoffner is about to find out.
Hoffner, who with his wife, Michelle, embarked on the wedding photography odyssey a decade ago — more on that momentarily — is the cofounder, with Taylor Clausen, of Madison-based Good Lion Golf, which offers, among other things, knitted hoodies, collarless shirts, denim hats and headcovers, and — drum roll — a golf jumpsuit.
“I walk into a pro shop,” Hoffner told me when we spoke last week, “and none of it remotely catches my eye or is of interest to me.”
He continued: “I love golf, but I am not a big fan of golf culture — how kind of starchy and homogenous and wooden it is.”
Good Lion products are available on the company’s website and at Nevada Bob’s on Madison’s westside, a display they’ll be updating this fall.
Hoffner still has the wedding photography business, Paper Antler, that he and his wife, Michelle, founded in 2007, shortly after graduating from Wheaton College in Illinois.
I first met the couple when they stopped in Madison to photograph a wedding during their extraordinary year of 2012, when they hopscotched the country shooting weddings for a good cause.
It was an idea that Hoffner told me came to him in 2010 while he was brushing his teeth before bed one night in their apartment in Minneapolis.
“Fifty weddings, 50 weeks, 50 states,” he said. “And we donate $1,000 each time.”
He rushed to tell Michelle, who, already half asleep, agreed it was a fine idea. The next morning, she said, “Just what did I agree to?”
There was considerable planning leading up to the Jan. 1, 2012, launch date for their adventure. They spread word of their plan through wedding blogs and magazines and found couples receptive to their sense of adventure and charitable goal. They traveled to Honduras to visit the safe house for victims of sex trafficking which would receive their donation.
The year itself was exhausting and rewarding. One weekend found them shooting a wedding in Chippewa Falls on Saturday, catching a flight from Minneapolis to San Francisco, renting a car and photographing a Sunday wedding in Carmel. Another weekend their schedule took them from Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on Saturday cross-country to Seattle and another wedding on Sunday.
In the end, 50 states proved undoable. But, by late December 2012, they’d photographed 42 weddings in 26 states and four countries, donating $52,000 to the safe house, funding it for a year.
Jonny and Michelle moved to Madison in 2013, and they now have a son and a daughter.
The pandemic years were not a good time for wedding photography, and it was on the 16th tee of a golf course near Chicago on a chilly day in March 2021 that the seed of Good Lion Golf was planted.
Hoffner — who got his first set of clubs at Nevada Bob’s in 6th grade — had smacked a drive but couldn’t follow its flight. He turned to his playing partner, Taylor Clausen — they too met at Wheaton College — and said, “Is it safe?”
Clausen, who lives in St. Charles, Illinois, said, “No, Jonny, that wasn’t safe. But it’s good.”
Fans of author C.S. Lewis will grasp the reference to a well-known passage in “The Chronicles of Nardia” — Hoffner had just read it to his kids — about a lion who is not safe, but is good.
The two friends laughed. Something clicked, and before long they were discussing a golf business that might not be safe, but would be good — inclusive, egalitarian, maybe a little edgy. Good Lion Golf launched in spring 2022.
I told Hoffner it reminded me a bit of Change Golf Instruction’s Sue Shapcott, the Madison golf professional I profiled in Madison Magazine in 2021.
“From a photography standpoint,” Hoffner said, “I’m not interested in taking the same photo the same way it’s been done many times before.” That extends to Good Lion.
“If you want a polo shirt,” he said, “there are thousands out there for you. But if you want a golfing jumpsuit, we have the one and only. If you want a ball mark on a gold chain, we have the only one out there.”
Hoffner said they are working on a collection for fall that’s inspired by Wisconsin supper clubs — a counterpoint to country clubs and the kind of exclusivity too often associated with golf.
“It’s a way to reframe golf for more people,” he said.
