One dish La Kitchenette was known for was the savory French toast made with Madison Sourdough brioche dipped in green inion and spinach batter and topped with lime mayonnaise, roasted pine nuts, sautéed spinach and a fried egg.
After seven years on Williamson Street, La Kitchenette will close its doors on June 18. Owner Virginie Ok made the announcement in an Instagram post today.
Ok's French bistro drew upon memories from her hometown of Paris. She came to Madison after her boyfriend got a job at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and she worked for a few weeks at Chez Nanou, the French restaurant that came before La Kitchenette in the same charming brick building at 805 Williamson St. Charm permeated the entire bistro — the cozy, 26-seat space featured a chalkboard wall, mismatched chairs, characteristic silverware and Polaroids from guests.
The home-style bistro was known for its boeuf bourguignon, French onion soup, savory crepes and tartines, and the brunch menu's green French toast and croque monsieur.
Ok sat down with Madison Magazine in 2019 for a feature story, and again in 2020 after COVID-19 forced her to shut her restaurant's doors temporarily.
Ok did not immediately respond to inquiries about why she made the decision to close La Kitchenette.
"We will forever cherish the memories we have created together in this tiny little space of Willy St.," reads La Kitchenette's Instagram post. "So thank you from the bottom of our hearts."
