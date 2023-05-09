La Kitchenette owner Virginie OK in 2020

 Photo by Nikki Hansen

After seven years on Williamson Street, La Kitchenette will close its doors on June 18. Owner Virginie Ok made the announcement in an Instagram post today.

One dish La Kitchenette was known for was the savory French toast made with Madison Sourdough brioche dipped in green inion and spinach batter and topped with lime mayonnaise, roasted pine nuts, sautéed spinach and a fried egg.

Ok's French bistro drew upon memories from her hometown of Paris. She came to Madison after her boyfriend got a job at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and she worked for a few weeks at Chez Nanou, the French restaurant that came before La Kitchenette in the same charming brick building at 805 Williamson St. Charm permeated the entire bistro — the cozy, 26-seat space featured a chalkboard wall, mismatched chairs, characteristic silverware and Polaroids from guests. 

