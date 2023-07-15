Marissa and Tommy with Kuri
Photo by Marissa DeGroot

Once the sun goes down, Kuri’s instincts as a livestock guardian dog kick into high gear. He runs across the large, fenced-in portion of our farm, hollering at yipping coyotes, bellowing at them to keep their distance. We were prepared for these LGD traits when we brought a 25-pound, 12-week-old Kuri home from Rockwell Ridge Farm, and it fills me with joy to see Kuri embrace his instincts.

We just won't tell him that coyotes don't have much of a taste for kale or turnips, which is what he's protecting.

Kuri growing
Kuri in the sunlight