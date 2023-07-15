Once the sun goes down, Kuri’s instincts as a livestock guardian dog kick into high gear. He runs across the large, fenced-in portion of our farm, hollering at yipping coyotes, bellowing at them to keep their distance. We were prepared for these LGD traits when we brought a 25-pound, 12-week-old Kuri home from Rockwell Ridge Farm, and it fills me with joy to see Kuri embrace his instincts.
We just won't tell him that coyotes don't have much of a taste for kale or turnips, which is what he's protecting.
While Kuri (named after our favorite winter squash) is beloved here at Vitruvian Farms, he is not a true working dog — evident by the lack of livestock on our property as well as Kuri’s love of dozing on the couch. True working LGDs are dogs who live and work amongst livestock they protect from predators. While we do have coyotes occasionally on the property, the most dangerous "predators" on our farm are likely the rabbits as they nibble on our radishes.
Our 110-pound pup comes from a long line of LGDs, his birth parents a mix of breeds including the Italian Maremma, Polish Tatra, Turkish akbash and Spanish mastiff who guard a flock of chickens at Rockwell Ridge Farm in Dodgeville. His siblings are scattered on farms across Wisconsin, including brother Finnegan at Dreamfarm in Cross Plains. (Read more about Kuri's relatives here.)
Vitruvian Farms in McFarland is co-owned by my husband, Tommy, and is where we’ve decided to raise our family of both furry and non-furry babies. The farm is abundant with organic vegetables and mushrooms, but no sheep, chickens or goats needing protection. Thus, Kuri’s days are spent galavanting with dog best friends (Chato and Griffey, whose dad is the other co-owner of the farm) and cleaning up highchair leftovers from his human sister, Ollie.
Thanks mostly to my mother, I was raised surrounded by a pack of pups. Over my lifetime our family provided a loving and, at times, raucous home to more than 13 dogs, from 70-pound hounds to pocket-sized Yorkies. Kuri, however, is my first LGD and the first dog in my life who I believe is up to the task of helping me achieve a long sought dream — to be a mom of tiny, stumpy-legged goats.
I see Kuri’s gentle nature as he carefully navigates around Ollie rolling around the floor, giving her small kisses on her head. I see his infinite patience when he calmly endures his cat brother, Spaceman, smacking him on the face for no apparent reason. And every night, like clockwork, he waits until Tommy and I are cozy in bed, about to fall asleep, before he scratches on the door to be let out and begin his night shift. It’s fascinating how he knows us falling asleep means he must now be on guard. It’s also argument-inducing figuring out who is going to crawl out of bed to let him out.
It will be wonderful to see Kuri’s gentle, patient, and protective instincts flourish once given the task of caring for his own tiny goats. There’s something almost magical about seeing a dog act on what they were born to do — a beagle following his nose to his heart’s content or a border collie rounding up its flock of sheep.
I can’t wait for the day when I can introduce Kuri to hooved siblings and see where his instincts take him. I think he’ll be a natural caregiver and protector, but until then, I guess he’ll just have to settle for keeping the salad greens safe and napping in an air conditioned living room. Ruff life indeed.
