Lorissa Rinehart

"First to the Front: The Untold Story of Dickey Chapelle, Trailblazing Female War Correspondent" by Lorissa Rinehart

 Author photo of Lorissa Rinehart by Josh Shelton

There is a song — Nanci Griffith’s “Pearl’s Eye View” — about pioneering war photographer Dickey Chapelle, who was born Georgette Meyer in the Milwaukee suburb of Shorewood in 1919.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston once planned to tell Chapelle’s story in a movie. The Wisconsin Historical Society Press released a book of her photographs in 2015 and Milwaukee Public Television featured her in a documentary in 2021.