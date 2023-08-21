There is a song — Nanci Griffith’s “Pearl’s Eye View” — about pioneering war photographer Dickey Chapelle, who was born Georgette Meyer in the Milwaukee suburb of Shorewood in 1919.
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston once planned to tell Chapelle’s story in a movie. The Wisconsin Historical Society Press released a book of her photographs in 2015 and Milwaukee Public Television featured her in a documentary in 2021.
And now, at last, there is a definitive biography, just released, of the globetrotting woman who pushed aside gender restrictions to chronicle war up close.
“She was in the line of fire, she dug her own fox holes,” Lorissa Rinehart told me during a phone chat last week. “She was an amazing woman with an incredible legacy.”
Rinehart is the author of “First to the Front: The Untold Story of Dickey Chapelle, Trailblazing Female War Correspondent,” published in July by St. Martin’s Press.
Rinehart, who lives in Santa Barbara, California, spent considerable time in Madison during her research because a robust archive of Chapelle’s photographs and manuscripts is housed at the Wisconsin Historical Society, where the staff, Rinehart says, was “invaluable, so kind and helpful.”
It was Griffith’s song that first got the attention of Rinehart, who as a high schooler was interested in writing and social justice.
“Her song was an inspiration to me,” Rinehart says. “Dickey became a folk hero of mine, especially as I was going to college. She was this woman who would get the story regardless of what it took and tell the truth no matter how difficult it was.”
It was while working on a master’s degree at New York University — her thesis was on the audio letters sent back by American GIs in Vietnam — that Rinehart once again encountered the name Dickey Chapelle.
She wrote an article about Chapelle for an online journal and followed it up with a book pitch to St. Martin’s.
“They bought it very quickly,” Rinehart says. “It really felt like this was a good time for her story to come out.”
The story, as noted, begins in Milwaukee, where as a girl Chapelle was fascinated by flight. There are conflicting stories of her swapping Dickey for her given name of Georgette.
“Regardless of where it came from,” Rinehart says, “the important part is she fashioned her own self. Her own identity.”
She graduated (as valedictorian) at 16 from Shorewood High School, was accepted into MIT for aeronautical engineering, and soon flunked out because she was spending all her time at nearby airports, watching planes and talking to pilots.
She eventually connected with a pilot and photography instructor named Tony Chapelle.
“He taught her photography,” Rinehart says. “She had a real intuitive sense for it. He taught her the mechanics.”
They married in 1940 (divorcing 15 years later) and in 1942, Chapelle earned an assignment from Look magazine to photograph the American military training in Panama as they prepared for fighting World War II in the Pacific.
“She really got a taste of military life,” Rinehart says, “the rigors of it, and the ethos of what it took to form a unit and have the esprit de corps required to win a battle.”
Chapelle saw it for real in 1945, when her editor at Look told her, “Be the first woman somewhere.”
The war in Europe was winding down and had been covered by female correspondents. Not so the Pacific Theater.
“She made her way to Iwo Jima,” Rinehart says. “She asked the Marines on the ground to take her as far forward as they would let her go. They took her to the front. She became the first woman to report from the front of Iwo Jima.”
Chapelle did humanitarian work in the 1950s across Eastern Europe — gaining “a clear understanding of the totality of war,” Rinehart says — and was imprisoned for six weeks while covering the Hungarian Revolution. She slept in tents in the Algerian desert and photographed Fidel Castro’s revolutionary army entering Havana in 1959.
And she went to Vietnam, in the early 1960s.
“In Vietnam,” Rinehart says, “she saw that Americans were giving guns and advice without going out into the countryside and seeing what the real situation was. She had insight into why America was in trouble in Vietnam as early as 1961.”
On Nov. 4, 1965, Chapelle was to accompany a U.S. Marine Corp. unit on patrol in Chu Lai, near Da Nang.
“The night before,” Rinehart says, “she had gone to dinner with a friend and said, ‘When I die I want to die on patrol, with the Marines.’”
The next day, the patrol barely got started.
“It was one of the first search and clear missions that were undertaken,” Rinehart says. “Not a few feet out of camp, a young Marine stepped on an improvised explosive device. Because it was improvised, the person behind him — Dickey — bore the brunt of the blast. She was lifted some 20 feet in the air, completely covered with lacerations.”
A chaplain was able to rush out and administer last rites.
Rinehart notes, “The circumstances of her death were tragic and tragically inevitable. Nobody survives 20 years in combat, and she did. Near the end of her life, she was more in combat than out of it. She died doing what she loved to do.”
Dickey Chapelle was the first American female journalist killed in combat. She was 47.
