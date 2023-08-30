FirstChoiceDental2023.jpg

Dr. Robert Baima, Dr. Robert S. Lee, Dr. Brian Fick, Dr. Nicole M. Gallman, Dr. William Graf, Dr. June H. Mello, Dr. David Penwell, Dr. Tim Schramm, and Dr. Sarah Squires

First Choice Dental provides its patients with comprehensive, top-notch dental care in a comfortable environment. “We strive to connect with our patients and develop long-lasting relationships based on trust, respect and, of course, excellent dentistry,” says Brittni Ackley, vice president of human resources. Making patients comfortable is a top priority as well. “We are a no-judgment office. If it’s been a while since someone’s last visit, no worries!”