Dr. Robert Baima, Dr. Robert S. Lee, Dr. Brian Fick, Dr. Nicole M. Gallman, Dr. William Graf, Dr. June H. Mello, Dr. David Penwell, Dr. Tim Schramm, and Dr. Sarah Squires
First Choice Dental provides its patients with comprehensive, top-notch dental care in a comfortable environment. “We strive to connect with our patients and develop long-lasting relationships based on trust, respect and, of course, excellent dentistry,” says Brittni Ackley, vice president of human resources. Making patients comfortable is a top priority as well. “We are a no-judgment office. If it’s been a while since someone’s last visit, no worries!”
Founded in 1996, First Choice Dental sees patients of all ages. In addition to general dentistry, the office offers specialty dentistry. This includes endodontics, oral surgery, periodontics, orthodontics, TMJ therapy, sleep apnea and snoring therapy, cosmetic dentistry and sedation dentistry. “Steady de novo growth has led to 11 clinics in Dane County,” adds Ackley. “We are excited to be opening our 12th clinic in Cottage Grove this December.” First Choice Dental is also relocating its Middleton clinic to a larger building that will allow the company to care for more patients.
First Choice Dental’s mission statement is: “We take exceptional care of our people, and our people take exceptional care of our patients.” According to Ackley, this family-feel culture is at the heart of what makes First Choice Dental special. “We take pride in putting great teams together that are passionate about taking excellent care of patients and each other,” she says. “Our teams are more than co-workers. They’re family. When a team enjoys working with each other and are happy where they work, patients can feel that.” This family approach, along with First Choice Dental’s excellent dentistry, is what makes it top-of-class in patient satisfaction.
At A Glance:
Years in Practice: 27 years 11 Locations:
Fitchburg, Madison, Middleton, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Verona and Waunakee