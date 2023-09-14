Firefly-Coffee-2023.jpg

Best Coffee Shop | Gold Winner

Known for its stellar espresso, from-scratch bakery and a full menu of breakfast and lunch dishes made with local and organic ingredients, Firefly Coffeehouse is called Oregon’s Living Room for good reason. Located in the heart of the village’s quaint, historic downtown, the café is both a local hot spot and a destination drive for people looking for old-fashioned bakery, including bear claws, brioche cinnamon rolls, scones, coffee cakes and traditional cream cheese Danishes.