Known for its stellar espresso, from-scratch bakery and a full menu of breakfast and lunch dishes made with local and organic ingredients, Firefly Coffeehouse is called Oregon’s Living Room for good reason. Located in the heart of the village’s quaint, historic downtown, the café is both a local hot spot and a destination drive for people looking for old-fashioned bakery, including bear claws, brioche cinnamon rolls, scones, coffee cakes and traditional cream cheese Danishes.
Café owners Jeanne and Uriah Carpenter have worked hard since purchasing the café in 2017 to assemble a professional, full-time team of baristas, chefs and bakers who are paid living wages and provided full benefits. The result is a cohesive staff of friendly faces who not only craft expert food and drinks, but also take the time to get know customers.
“Making good coffee and good food is both an art and a science, and our folks take the time to do it right – every time,” says Jeanne. “We give our team the flexibility and autonomy to come up with new bakery, new drinks & new menu items. It’s fun to source and cook with local ingredients and we love recognizing our producers on our menu.” Firefly Coffeehouse is a popular stop for bicyclists and tourists, in addition to local regulars who can’t wait to bring visiting family and friends to the café for breakfast or lunch. All bakery is made from-scratch, every day, and is always fresh. The Carpenters know where every ingredient on their menu comes from – often spending time together after work searching out specialty items from local purveyors.
“This is a business and a team that we’ve built together,” Uriah says. “There’s no place we’d rather be.” fireflycoffeehouse.com