In his road trip memoir, “Travels with Charley in Search of America,” John Steinbeck wrote: “What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness?”
If Steinbeck had been talking about Wisconsin’s short — but sweet — fruit-growing season, his next line might have been, “If it weren’t for that surprise 10 inches of snow at the end of March, would these luscious Concord grapes that I’m eating while standing barefoot in my kitchen taste this delicious?” In other words, fruit is in season and we need to gather the harvest while we still can. Here’s to those juicy peaches, sun-ripened raspberries and sugar-sweet strawberries that have all the flavor you can’t get in the grocery store. Let’s fill our baskets with all the ways to get the most out of this fleeting season and make it last.
Pick Your Own | Try Not to Eat Too Many
U-pick strawberry farms are a staple of Wisconsin’s summer identity. Fields of ruby-red strawberries hang ripe for the picking, with berries just waiting to be swirled into jams, folded into shortcakes and topped with fresh whipped cream — or snuck into your mouth the moment you pick them. In Madison, u-pick season signals the first days of summer, beginning in mid-June. Among several options in the Madison area, Carandale Fruit Farm at 1046 Tipperary Road in Oregon, established in 1969, is the longest-running pick-your-own farm in Dane County. Located just minutes from Madison, Carandale feels miles away, surrounded by wooded hills and ample wildlife. Driving down the farm road reveals trellises of aronia berries and other fruit plants, ending in acres of rolling strawberry plants. Once you’ve parked, head to the farm stand, where you’ll have to decide: Do you pick up a cardboard flat and bring your bounty back to pay by weight, or do you purchase a fixed volume container up front and skip the line? Kids 7 and younger don’t have to choose — they’re handed their very own “magically free” quart box to fill. In the fields, an attendant will assign you to a row and the picking begins. Carandale Fruit Farm is a family business — owner Cory Secher took over from his father about seven years ago. Secher loves that the farm is a place where families can pick strawberries together. He recommends checking the farm’s website and Facebook page for daily strawberry availability before coming out. “We only have X number of strawberries that are ripe on a given day,” he says.
Shop the Market | Get Those Insider Tips
If you can’t make it to the farm to pick your own, let the farmers bring the fruit to you. It’s no secret that Madison has an abundance of farmers’ markets on almost every day of the week. Don’t miss rising early at least once during the summer. On a Saturday morning, pack your tote bags, grab a coffee and head to the Dane County Farmers’ Market on Capitol Square when the market is just waking up and the light is still slanting through the oak trees. If you get there before the crowds arrive, you’ll have a great opportunity to peruse the stands and chat with farmers about what’s in season. For artisanal varieties, like Moonglow pears and Mutsu apples, meander to Future Fruit’s stand on the corner of South Pinckney Street and East Washington Avenue, where you’ll find mother-and-daughter duo Ellen and Selena Warsaw-Lane (who are celebrating their 34th year at the downtown market). Selena Warsaw-Lane advises people to keep an open mind when shopping for fruit. “Don’t look for things you would find in a grocery store, like ginormous apples and pears,” she says. “[Our fruit] is smaller and we really specialize in flavor.” Warsaw-Lane also recommends talking with farmers about how you plan on using the fruit. She encourages visitors to bring recipes with them to the market so that producers can help them choose the right fruit or refer them to another vendor.
Give It a Grow | Nothing More Satisfying
Visiting a local farm or farmers’ market for seasonal fruit is a great option for busy people, but nothing compares to the pleasure of growing your own. At home or in a community garden plot, keep watch as the first spring flowers begin to appear in your raspberry patch up until the moment in July when you can pick a ripe berry — still warm from the sun — and pop it in your mouth. In southern Wisconsin, you can grow a variety of fruits, including strawberries, apples and grapes, and even amateur gardeners can have success by planning ahead, says Christelle Guédot, an associate professor in University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Entomology. “Get all the info you need to have the best start possible,” says Guédot. This includes selecting the right varieties, picking the best location for the plant (those raspberries want a sunny, airy spot that is protected from direct wind) and preparing the soil for planting at the right time. Strawberries — likely the most popular small fruit grown in Wisconsin home gardens — are a great crop to start with. They’re quite easy to grow and adapt to most soil types (though sandy loam is the best). June-bearing fruits, the most common variety, bear one large crop of strawberries each year (one year after planting) in mid-June to early July. For more information on growing specific fruit varieties, Guédot recommends visiting the Wisconsin Fruit website: fruit.wisc.edu.
Pack Your Freezer
Preserving your bounty will make the taste of summer last all year long. Ana Luyet and Carissa Mangerson of Tart, a local small-batch baked goods company, recommend washing and slicing fruit, and spreading it across a sheet pan to freeze. Once the fruit is frozen, use a bench scraper to remove the fruit from the pan; zip it into a bag, label it with the date and stack it in the freezer. Your future self will thank you. “Opening a bag of frozen local strawberries on a gray, gloomy day is magical,” says Mangerson. “It’s a good reminder that things will grow again,” adds Luyet.
Seasonal Fruit Finds | Go to...
Two Onion Farm’s website to sign up for its certified organic apple CSA. twoonionfarm.com
Vitruvian Farms’ online store to purchase Carandale Fruit Farm strawberries and grapes, Atoms to Apples apples and Barnard Farms cherries, peaches, and sometimes pears, apricots and plums. vitruvianfarms.com
Bures Berry Patch just past Barneveld for u-pick strawberries, plus a farmstand with more goodies, including raspberries. buresberrypatch.com
Warm Belly Farm for u-pick strawberries, which grow into November thanks to hydroponic systems in Fort Atkinson. warmbellyfarm.com
Blue Violet Jams & Jellies’ website to purchase seasonal jams and jellies. bvjamsandjellies.com
Pasture and Plenty for Tart’s small-batch frozen galettes and pies made with local fruit. pastureandplenty.com
Wisconsin Berry & Vegetable Growers Associations’ website to discover which fruits are in season and where you can find growers near you. wiberries.org
Door Creek Orchard for pears, grapes, pick-your-own apples and cider. doorcreekorchard.com
Tree-Ripe Fruit
Word about the Tree-Ripe Fruit Co. truck, a Wisconsin-born business that delivers in-season produce like Georgia peaches, Michigan blueberries and Oregon pears to spots across the Midwest, spreads mostly by mouth. You might hear about it from your bocce ball teammate on a late spring evening or from your in-the-know neighbor who always has something baking in the oven. “Do you know about the peaches from the fruit truck?” they say in hushed tones, not wanting to let too many in on the secret. But now you know. Ink the date and time on your calendar for early July, when you’ll hop in your car and drive to an eastside bowling alley parking lot to stand in line for the promise of a crate of golden peaches. Instagram: @treeripefruit or tree-ripe.com
Erica Krug is a contributing writer at Madison Magazine.
