Shira Yunker almost quit skateboarding.

Before the 19-year-old came out as trans in 2017, she overheard a cisgender male skater at the Madison Skatepark talk about committing violence against trans people.

Shira Yunker

Shira Yunker felt unsafe at the skatepark until she found belonging when a friend suggested she check out Femme & Queer Skate Night.
Skaters at FQSN
Leon C skating

Leon C co-created FQSN in 2014 to create space within the male-dominated skate scene for women, femme, nonbinary and trans people to skate together and learn new tricks.
Skaters helping each other
Winnie Bishop skating

Winnie Bishop drops into the bowl at Goodman Skatepark on skate night.

Femme & Queer Skate Night gallery

Marbie