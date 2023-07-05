Shira Yunker almost quit skateboarding.
Before the 19-year-old came out as trans in 2017, she overheard a cisgender male skater at the Madison Skatepark talk about committing violence against trans people.
“I slowly stopped going to the park. It felt really scary and unsafe,” Yunker says. But that changed in the fall of 2021, when a friend suggested she check out Femme & Queer Skate Night, or FQSN. Yunker located the group on Instagram and was instantly drawn to it.
“I saw a bunch of people that are not the stereotype of skateboarders. I was like, this is a space where I can belong,” Yunker says.
FQSN, a group of nontraditional skaters on boards and roller skates, includes women, femmes, and nonbinary and trans people. They meet bi-weekly at Monona Skatepark (Nichols Road, Monona) and at Madison’s Goodman Skatepark (South Ingersoll Street). On Mondays and Wednesdays — when the park lights are on for the season — you’ll find the FQSN crew welcoming new skaters and cheering each other on in two spaces they once might have felt excluded from.
FQSN started in 2014. Co-founder Leon C, a veteran skater who has competed on both coasts, would invite a small group of friends, maybe 10 to 15 people on a good night, to a DIY space in southeast Madison.
“We wanted to create a space for people who weren’t men and a space to skate and to learn how to skate,” Leon C says. The initial group would encourage each other and share tips and tricks for moves like dropping into a halfpipe and landing an ollie.
It was a respite from the male-dominated skate scene of people who maybe had more in common physically with the likes of Tony Hawk. Skateboarding has been a male-dominated sport ever since Cali surfers took to the land on wheels in the 1950s. In the earlier days of skating, younger skaters at the park often could be heard using derogatory language about sexuality and body parts in order to insult each other.
“It’s like, ‘Oh, you’re just equating my body to weakness right now. I’m trying to shred, thanks,’ ” Leon C says.
While skating has become more inclusive over the years, misogyny still exists in skateparks across the globe.
Over time, the group changed its name from Lady Skate Night to Femme Skate Night to be inclusive of trans people, then to FQSN to include transmasculine and nonbinary people.
The group is changing the culture in Madison-area skateparks — but there’s still work to do. Two of FQSN’s social media moderators say some cisgender male skaters — queer or not — have been intentionally friendly to FQSN skaters. At the same time, some group members have had negative experiences with “traditional” skaters.
One of the moderators of the Instagram account that acts as the online headquarters for FQSN, Maddie Batzli, has made some of their closest friends through the group.
“People are really hyped up about whatever anyone is learning, and it’s [about] supporting people where they’re at,” Batzli says. “It’s intimidating to learn a new skill, especially in an environment where you might not feel like you belong. People really cheer folks on when they see them working on [a skill or trick] consistently and getting close to it or getting it, regardless of the [skill] level.”
These skaters want the same space and respect that “traditional” skaters give each other. Part of the power of FQSN is visibility.
“I definitely wouldn’t have stuck with skateboarding [without FQSN],” says Batzli. Or if they had been the only nonbinary person at the park. “Having an uplifting community of women and queer people … positive community is just super important.”
The group is always on the lookout for recruits. In the summer of 2021, when COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, FQSN saw an explosion of newcomers. With up to 60 people a night, they were often the biggest group at the skatepark on Wednesdays.
“My No. 1 most favorite thing is getting people who wouldn’t otherwise skate to skate,” says Winnie Bishop, another FQSN social media moderator. “Some people just need to be invited, just need a little push, a little bit of community. And then suddenly skateboarding is not so lonely.”
Regulars at FQSN are between the ages of 13 and 50 (but skew younger) and come from many different walks of life, but they all have skating in common.
“Skateboarding in general is so cool and [it’s] satisfying to see what your body is capable of,” Bishop says. “Looking back to when I very first started skating, I never thought that I’d be able to do some of the things that I’ve been able to do now.” These days, she’s confident dropping into big skatepark bowls and boardsliding a curb.
Xan Hendrick was there in the early years of FQSN and, at 35, is one of the group’s older members.
“Seeing so many very young women and queer people getting into skating now, it’s just growing and growing. And it’s awesome to see their confidence and their skills,” Hendrick says.
Skateboarding as a sport got a boost of legitimacy when it debuted at the 2020 Olympics. Mainstream skate culture is beginning to look more like FQSN: The latest edition of the cult hit video game Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, released in 2020, has three women skaters — up from one in the original — and a trans nonbinary skater.
“There has been a huge explosion of women and queer skating and the younger [femme and queer people] are already skating at the level of the top professionals,” Leon C says.
FQSN invites all queer and femme skaters to Goodman Skatepark at McPike Park from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesdays and to the Monona Skatepark from 7-10 p.m. on Mondays. More info and a schedule can be found at @femmeandqueerskatenight on Instagram.
FQSN ALUM GOES PRO
The mononymous pro skater Marbie got a fresh start in the sport she loved when she found Femme & Queer Skate Night.
“It was sick because I had never been around other women or queers that skated, so knowing that there was something like that locally [meant a lot], because I knew that existed in other places,” she says, having only seen other LGBTQ+ skaters online before that.
After being sidelined for five years by an injury, Marbie moved to Madison in 2017, came out and started transitioning.
“Having people in real life to skate with, and also just having something to do every week, definitely got me juiced on skating again,” Marbie says. “It reignited a little spark into, like, actually wanting to do it and progress. And just having people to skate with is huge compared to being alone.”
Now she’s a pro skater for THERE Skateboards, a queer skate company, and also does design work for them. Krux Trucks, Spitfire Wheels and Madison’s own Freedom Skate Shop also sponsor Marbie.
Skating professionally is a different lifestyle than skating for leisure, she says. As an athlete, Marbie works with a trainer and gets injured regularly. But she still makes time for skating for pleasure and considers her style low-impact and technical. Skate culture has changed dramatically from when she started as a preteen in Iowa.
“It wasn’t a space where I feel like being trans or queer would be a good thing or that that would be welcomed. Growing up, I felt like I needed to hide that,” Marbie says. Though she admits she lives in a bubble of queer and trans skaters in Oakland, the overall skateboarding landscape feels more like home.
“I feel like I have friends everywhere I go,” she says.
Holly Marley-Henschen is a local word witch, brand marketing strategist and owner of Brighter Brand Marketing.
SKATE GLOSSARY
Ollie = A skateboarding trick that involves popping the board into the air using the skater’s feet, allowing them to hop onto curbs and over obstacles. The back foot pops the back of the board down while the skater jumps up, slides their front foot up the board to push it forward and levels it out in the air to land the board.
Boardslide = A move that allows the skater to slide the flat part of a board across a rail or other ledge by leaping into the air to land on the rail and planting their feet on either end of the board to distribute their weight evenly.
Drop-in = This move allows a skater to transition from a flat surface onto a ramp or steep incline. The skater moves their weight forward and leans into the transition, pushing extra weight onto the front of the board to connect with the surface of the ramp.
Bowl = A bowl is a pool-like structure in a skatepark that is typically sunken into the ground.
DIY Space = Rooted in the historical lack of infrastructure or legal spaces for skaters to use in the city, DIY spaces embody the inherent creativity of skate culture, serving as community-building places for skaters to gather and learn tricks on features built by skaters themselves.
