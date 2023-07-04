When Fawzy Taylor pursues a passion with purpose, the world responds.
It happened when Taylor began a project at A Room of One’s Own, a bookstore on Madison’s eastside, to display in the shop and on social media. Taylor, whose pronouns are they/them, guided readers toward books by James Baldwin, Toni Morrison, Akwaeke Emezi and abolitionist writers with a batch of interactive flow charts — which quickly went viral.
And it’s happening as the writer and abolitionist has delved into making zines — informal, small-batch publications — which Taylor discovered while living out east in their mid-20s.
“In New York, one of my roommates shared tons of zines in the apartment,” Taylor says. “I was just blown away. I’ve pretty much been obsessed with them ever since.”
Part of the appeal is in how zines contrast with traditional publishing. “I love how accessible they are to make and how much agency the maker has,” says Taylor, adding that all you need is access to a printer, like at a public library.
After moving to Madison five years ago, Taylor launched the Carry Water abolitionist zine and made other zines, some displayed at Room, where Taylor works. They’ve also taught teens and college students to make zines, while ongoing goals include writing books, collaborating with artists and continuing to prioritize creativity.
“Without [creativity], life loses a lot of the beauty and light and hope and connectedness,” Taylor says. “I’ve been a writer almost all my life. Now I don’t know how to process the world without being creative.”
THE WORKSPACE: In the downtown apartment Taylor shares with their partner, they’ve carved out a place for creativity. “I always dreamed of having the setup I have now, with room for all my hobbies and supplies and it’s all accessible,” Taylor says. “And I just bought a printer for my birthday. As someone who used to print zines at the public library, it feels like I now have a Cadillac.”
THE BREAKTHROUGH: Taylor started creating flowcharts to help readers find a starting point at book displays. “It went wild on the internet,” Taylor says. “So I just made a ton of them.” Eventually, the charts captured the attention of The New York Times. “It was absurd,” Taylor says. “This meme left the internet and ended up in print.”
THE PASSION PROJECT: Taylor published Carry Water in late 2021, but the zine was a “labor of love and rage” a year and a half in the making. Taylor solicited poetry, essays, art, comics, recipes, collages and more from 23 contributors, and then edited and compiled them into a 50-page publication with the goal of raising money for mutual aid projects in Wisconsin. “People had trusted me with so much beautiful work,” Taylor says. The zine raised $4,000 and helped spread the word about a cause that’s tremendously important to Taylor.
THE RESOURCE: Immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June, Taylor designed a mini zine using a single sheet of paper. The six pages of this free, pocket-sized resource are packed with information and support for anyone in Wisconsin seeking abortion services. Taylor brought them in to the bookstore. “I made them free and everyone was coming in and grabbing handfuls,” Fawzy says. “It was just such a good feeling compared to the hopelessness I’d felt the day prior.”
Photo by Beth Skogen
Photo by Beth Skogen
Photo by Beth Skogen
Photo by Beth Skogen
FROM THE ARTIST | FAWZY TAYLOR
Early Creativity | My mom is an artist, and the way that she knew how to connect was to bust out the art supplies. But I’ve always been more into writing.
Internet-Famous | I do social media for A Room of One’s Own, and it’s made me more confident in my voice. And doing their graphic design has helped me trust my own aesthetic. When I started, they had about 800 followers on Instagram. [They now have more than 40,000.] My goal was: This bookstore will be known on the internet. It’s worked out.
Use the Tools | I heard an artist on Instagram [@britchida] say something along the lines of, the only way to waste art supplies is to not use them, and that the opposite of survival mode is having fun. Now I’m less afraid to use my materials.
Bigger Picture | We’re so [often] taught that if you make art, you have to monetize it. With mutual aid projects, the goal is to raise money, and it’s helped me separate making things from having to make money for myself. Now I associate making things with connection to my community.