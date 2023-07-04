When Fawzy Taylor pursues a passion with purpose, the world responds.

Fawzy Taylor poses in their downtown apartment.

It happened when Taylor began a project at A Room of One’s Own, a bookstore on Madison’s eastside, to display in the shop and on social media. Taylor, whose pronouns are they/them, guided readers toward books by James Baldwin, Toni Morrison, Akwaeke Emezi and abolitionist writers with a batch of interactive flow charts — which quickly went viral.

