I first noticed him maybe a year ago, on one of my evening walks along what is officially the Southwest Commuter Path but what everyone calls the bike path.
I was west of Camp Randall Stadium, where the path intersects Commonwealth Avenue. Ahead of me, a couple had stopped and stepped off the path. They were standing next to a low fenced garden. As I approached, I could see they were grinning. And then I saw why.
In the garden a pig was pushing a ball with its snout.
The couple moved on, and I noticed a bowl of small pieces of fruit sitting on a chair near the garden.
One per person, please, a small sign read.
I held out a piece and the pig gobbled it down.
What can I tell you? I was smitten. Which does not make me unique.
“Everybody knows the pig,” said Paula Niedenthal, sitting on her porch one evening earlier this week.
Her Juliana miniature pig, whose name is Rudi, was nearby in the garden, minding his own business and seemingly unaware of his status as a neighborhood (and beyond) celebrity.
Niedenthal and her husband, Markus Brauer, both University of Wisconsin–Madison professors, acquired Rudi in early May 2022 when he was about two months old.
Since then, Niedenthal estimates Rudi has been photographed more than 1,000 times. Acclaimed Madison children’s book author and illustrator Kevin Henkes even drew his picture.
A Twitter feed devoted to the bike path would issue alerts: The pig is on the path. A teacher at nearby Randall Elementary School told Niedenthal, “My kids come in every day and say whether Rudi is outside. We discuss Rudi every day.”
I’d come to think of Rudi as the Mayor of the Southwest Bike Path, and had a fun interview with Niedenthal on her porch.
Then, incredibly, on the day I began writing this story, a man from the City of Madison appeared at Niedenthal’s door and handed her a warning from Public Health Madison and Dane County, citing city ordinance 23.525: Possession of Pigs Prohibited.
“Pig must be removed from property,” the document stated, “and moved to a location outside the City of Madison.”
Niedenthal was unaware of the ordinance.
“I’m devastated,” she said in an email yesterday relaying the news. They’ll be taking Rudi to a hobby farm they own in Juneau County.
Rudi may not be on the bike path anymore. But he is so beloved, I suspect people might appreciate learning his backstory.
“My husband and I have always loved pigs,” Niedenthal says. She and Brauer, who is German, met in France and spent more than a decade there before landing in Madison in 2011.
During their time in France, the couple would take American visitors to a medieval town where the proprietors of a small hotel and restaurant let their full-size pig pretty much roam at will. That everyone loved it was lost on nobody.
“We’d always had this idea we might have a pig,” Niedenthal says.
When it happened, it happened fast.
In spring 2022, Sarah Melnick, a teenage neighborhood friend of Niedenthal’s who was planning to go to the University of Minnesota, mentioned she was thinking about getting a pair of dwarf goats.
In reply, Niedenthal said she and Markus had long thought about getting a miniature pig.
“Let’s get a miniature pig!” Melnick said.
“It totally changed her from goats to pigs,” Niedenthal says.
Exactly one day later, on a Sunday morning, Melnick sent a text from a nearby Wisconsin farm. She was surveying a litter of Juliana miniature pigs, and provided photos.
“They were so cute,” Niedenthal says.
She texted back: “Which one?”
Melnick: “The spotted male.”
Niedenthal: “Oh, yes.”
Inside of two hours later, Niedenthal, in Madison, was holding a miniature pig.
“It was way too fast for my husband,” she says.
Rudi stayed first at the Melnick house, eventually transferring to Niedenthal. As he always does, Rudi won everyone over.
Rudi is named for the protagonist of a German children’s book, “Rennschwein Rudi Russel,” which translates to “Rudi the Racing Pig.”
Niedenthal noted that pigs are clean (they have no sweat glands and roll in mud only to stay cool); and smart (when it’s hot, Rudi will tip over his water bowl and roll in the water).
Rudi has numerous vocalizations. He barks when he’s mad, Niedenthal says, and grunts when he sees someone he knows. He whines when he walks in the snow.
“Like a grumpy old man,” Niedenthal says.
Rudi is trilingual, and understands “run” in German and “go to sleep” in French.
“He has a regular schedule that includes a great need for sleep,” Niedenthal said, a few days before learning of the prohibiting ordinance. “He likes to get up and eat. Then back to sleep for a while. Then I’ll take him out. He has a huge bladder and pees for about five minutes. Back inside, he falls asleep on my feet.”
Rudi enjoyed being out in the garden by the path, but he could get overstimulated from all the attention. Niedenthal put up various signs, including the one limiting feeding to one piece each — (Rudi is full grown at 140 pounds and was declared healthy by his vet) — and another that said, “Don’t wake a sleeping pig.” Most recently, there was a sign that explained in some detail the best ways for passersby to engage with Rudi.
Of all the visitors, Niedenthal had a favorite kind. It was the old men, some of whom grew up on farms, whose adult daughters would bring them by to see Rudi.
“They’re crazy about him,” Niedenthal says. “They want to see him every day.”
I guess these days I qualify as one of those old guys. It made my day to see him. (And Rudi, I don’t like walking in the snow, either.)
Now, an animal that brought so much joy to so many people, young and old, has been told he has to go away.
It’s hard to imagine that’s anyone’s idea of good public policy.
