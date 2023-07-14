Rudi the Juliana miniature pig

 Photo by Jeanan Yasiri Moe

I first noticed him maybe a year ago, on one of my evening walks along what is officially the Southwest Commuter Path but what everyone calls the bike path.

I was west of Camp Randall Stadium, where the path intersects Commonwealth Avenue. Ahead of me, a couple had stopped and stepped off the path. They were standing next to a low fenced garden. As I approached, I could see they were grinning. And then I saw why.

Rudi the baby pig

Rudi when he was a wee piglet
Rudi the Pig Kevin Henkes drawing

Award-winning children's book author Kevin Henkes' sketch of Rudi the Pig
Paula Niedenthal

Rudi's person, Paula Niedenthal, at her Madison home near the bike path
Paula and Rudi

Rudi and Paula Niedenthal on a work-from-home day