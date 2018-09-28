Fall themed special events this weekend

Saturday, Sept. 29

Catapult pumpkins into a pond at Wisconsin Brewing Company's second annual Pumpkin Chuck! Using a handmade, 15-foot high trebuchet, selected volunteers launch pumpkins as far as 200 feet into the water. If that's not enough excitement families can carve pumpkins or listen to live music from The Jimmys. Throughout the evening staff will tap several fall-themed beers crafted for the event and Heritage Tavern is onsite with food to purchase. Free admission. 4 p.m. Click here for more info.

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Brewing Company

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Brewing Company

Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 29-30

Using graph paper and pencil, Treinen Farm creates imaginative corn mazes. Inspired by The Elephant's Child, a story about how a baby elephants gets a long trunk, this year's corn maze (pictured) has six miles of maze within 15 acres of cornfield. Along the way clues help participants solve the puzzle and if you complete the mission, there is a chance to win prizes. There is also a pumpkin patch, hayride and fire pits available for reservations. Admission is $17.99 plus tax for all of the activities. Click here for more info.

Photo courtesy of Treinen Farms

Photo courtesy of Treinen Farms

Fall Festival is here at Eugster's Farm in Stoughton. Enjoy petting pigs and kittens, watch goat milking demos or practice milking “Daisy May.” If looking for more traditional apple orchard activities, there are wagon rides, apple picking, a pumpkin patch and corn mazes. Admission $10. Click here for more info.

While apple picking is at its peak enjoy the 30th Annual Apple Fest at Apple Barn Orchard and Winery. There will be Walworth County Cloggers, face painting and live screen-printing of Apple Fest t-shirts. Taste two new varieties of wine and enjoy hot fresh apple cider donuts while kids play on the bouncy house. Free Admission. Click here for more info.

Sunday Sept. 30

The Honky Tonk Hoedown is this weekend at Eplegaarden apple orchard in Fitchburg. After walking the apple orchard and picking available varieties, listen to The Feralcats as you watch the sun go down. Middleton BBQ will provide applewood smoked BBQ for lunch and dinner. Eplegaarden says to bring your “chair, blanket and dancing shoes!” Admission is $5 or donation purchased at the orchard. Click here for more info.