Vietnamese cuisine embraces a unique dichotomy of fresh and light fare that’s equally rich and filling. The flavors build on styles from China, Laos, Cambodia and Thailand — Vietnam’s neighbors — and it draws from hallmarks of French cuisine — including French baguettes in bánh mì and rich stews like pho, which were introduced during the French colonial occupation of Vietnam. There’s an established Vietnamese spot tucked into just about every part of Madison. Noodle salads like bún and spring rolls with fragrant herbs and crunchy vegetables feel cooling in the August heat, while bánh mì makes for an easy picnic main, and heartier noodle soups like pho and mì will warm you as the chillier days of fall arrive.
The OG | Hạ Long Bay
At 3 p.m. on a Saturday afternoon, Hạ Long Bay at the corner of Williamson and South Dickinson streets is surprisingly — even shockingly — empty. It takes two seconds to be seated, and bowls of steaming curry and soup arrive at the table after a short wait. This outing seems out of the ordinary because there’s usually a wait for a table at this notoriously busy eastside staple. You can’t discuss Vietnamese cuisine in the Madison area without mentioning Hạ Long Bay — the brown brick building with cheery green curtains has been a stalwart in the city’s food scene for 14 years. With 13 options to choose from, the restaurant’s pho comes up in numerous debates over which restaurant’s version of this flavorful rice noodle soup is best in town. Along with a lengthy list of Vietnamese staples like pho, bún and mì, Hạ Long Bay serves a bevy of Thai and Laotian curries, soups and protein dishes. Unless you’re a dedicated regular, it might take you years to get around to them all, but either way, you’ll likely keep coming back for the same few favorites. 1353 Williamson St., halongbaymadison.com
The Lunch Spot | Saigon Noodles
This popular lunch spot on the westside got its start in Saigon City, Vietnam. The Tran family continued to share their traditional dishes when they landed in Madison, and Saigon Noodles has been a regular haunt for both adventurous and guarded eaters ever since. Saigon’s modern and spacious dining room is a tranquil spot to stay awhile and savor a meal over conversation — or perhaps alone with a good book. The menu offers 10 meat-based pho combos, available in both regular and large sizes; a traditional bánh mì; and a variety of rice noodle- and egg noodle-based dishes. For vegetarians, Saigon Noodles serves several bún and mì options with fried tofu and vegetables. Plus, you can choose from an extensive list of thức uống (or drinks), including fresh fruit teas, smoothies, milk teas and juices. 6754 Odana Road, saigonnoodles.co
The Strip Mall Star | Pho Nam Noodle House
While it’s difficult for Hạ Long Bay and Saigon Noodles to escape the notice of well-fed Madisonians, Pho Nam Noodle House flies quietly under the radar. This unassuming space in the middle of a Junction Road strip mall — wedged between Gloria’s Mexican Restaurant and Revel Salon — has served classic Vietnamese dishes for over a decade in its casual, orange dining room. Proprietor Chuong Ngo, who runs the restaurant with his wife, is often stationed at the host stand ready to seat guests, run waters and bus dishes. Ngo remembers his customers, often exchanging cheerful pleasantries with the regulars who walk through the door. You can’t go wrong by starting with a plate of spring rolls to share (but make sure to save the dish of peanut sauce that comes with them to drizzle on the rest of your meal — you’ll want to savor every last drop). Pho Nam has a variety of pho and bùn to choose from, but the stir-fried rice noodles are particularly exceptional. The dish features crunchy vegetables, thick noodles fried to a slight crisp and multiple protein choices (including tofu). 610 Junction Road
Try Coffee the Vietnamese Way
Vietnamese coffee, or cà phê sữa nóng, is typically brewed with medium to dark roast beans — often the robusta variety — and filtered through a Vietnamese phin filter into sweetened condensed milk served hot or iced. This coffee drink is known for being strong and highly caffeinated. Try it at Pho Nam, Sunny Pho, Nam’s Noodle or Viet Kitchen for options that are both iced, hot, sweetened or unsweetened. A few coffee shops around town also serve it, including Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè. Bambu in Hilldale, which operates locations in the U.S. and Canada, serves a variety of Vietnamese iced coffees and chè, a catch-all word that refers to traditional Vietnamese sweet beverages, puddings and dessert drinks.
Spots with Must-Tries
Sunny Pho for bowls of classic beef broth pho. 602 S. Park St.
Saigon Sandwich for classic bánh mì — with seven protein options to choose from — on the go. 257-299 N. Charter St.
Green Owl Cafe for a vegan bánh mì made with lemongrass ginger grilled tofu. 1970 Atwood Ave.
Viet Kitchen for a variety of bánh mì and milk teas to mix and match. 682 S. Whitney Way
Saigon Pho for pho in six different flavor combinations. 2161 Zeier Road, in Global Market and Food Hall
Ahan for bún that comes on a bed of mixed greens and rice noodles and salted Vietnamese limeade. 2262 Winnebago St.