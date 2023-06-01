Subscribe Today !
Archive
DINNER $40 — Waunakee
APPETIZER
Summer Salad
Arcadian greens, pickled watermelon, guava, crispy quinoa, honey-roasted pistachios, guava-lime vinaigrette
Smoked Sausage Soup
Potatoes, kale
MAIN
Crispy Chicken Skewers
Thai peanut cream, sweet peppers, red onion, cucumber, avocado, baby kale, garlic-lime-soy, sweet chili
Roasted Heirloom Carrots
Chipotle-honey glaze, spiced carrot puree, almond dukkah, marinated cipollini onions
Tuna Tartare Tostadas
Avocado puree, toasted sesame teriyaki, pineapple, jalapeno, chive, cilantro-lime-soy, red chili aioli
St. Louis Ribs
Cherrywood smoked bourbon bbq ribs, sweet corn mashed potatoes, pickled vegetables
DESSERT
Chili-Lime-Mango Sorbet
Tajin, toasted coconut, coconut rum syrup
Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee
Chocolate chunk brownie, raspberry preserves
Hours
Sun-Thu 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Fri-Sun 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Waunakee: 2800 Sarah Ln, Waunakee 53597
608.581.9141
eno-vino.com
Click here to see more menus.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Fill out the form below to receive free downloadable Best of Madison nomination materials.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.