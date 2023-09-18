Mad Mag Toy Throwback

Throwback photos of Madison Magazine staffers (L-R): Tim Burton, Marilyn Parlapiano and Emma Waldinger

 Courtesy photos

Physically I am here in 2023; mentally, I am in 1997 playing Reader Rabbit on the dial-up computer in the corner of my parents’ bedroom. I am pulling the string on my Sky Dancer figurine, whose wings turned into a flying propeller that didn’t stand a chance against the ceiling fan. I am at a tea party hugging my scrunchie-wearing American Girl doll at Chicago’s Water Tower Place.

Throwback photo of Madison Magazine editor Andrea Behling

Throwback photo of Madison Magazine editor Andrea Behling

It’s so easy to get lost in the happy nostalgia that comes with aged pop culture. Just spend five seconds online — reminiscing about the songs, people, slang and toys that defined decades past is an entire internet genre. We like looking back on simpler times. On younger, happier times. On much less technologically advanced times.

Tim with toy
Marilyn with toy
Emma with toy
Maggie with toy
Avenue Club

The Avenue Club and the Bubble Up Bar, closed through the pandemic, will not reopen.
Ralph and Tina