Physically I am here in 2023; mentally, I am in 1997 playing Reader Rabbit on the dial-up computer in the corner of my parents’ bedroom. I am pulling the string on my Sky Dancer figurine, whose wings turned into a flying propeller that didn’t stand a chance against the ceiling fan. I am at a tea party hugging my scrunchie-wearing American Girl doll at Chicago’s Water Tower Place.
It’s so easy to get lost in the happy nostalgia that comes with aged pop culture. Just spend five seconds online — reminiscing about the songs, people, slang and toys that defined decades past is an entire internet genre. We like looking back on simpler times. On younger, happier times. On much less technologically advanced times.
And we like remembering together. That’s the big thing, at least in my mind: It’s far more satisfying to recall a memory and have the person next to you say “Yes, I TOTALLY remember that!” It connects us.
Our staff — which represents a nice cross-section of ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s kids (plus one 2000s baby, shoutout to our intern, Anna) — has had so many of those moments working on this issue, which is a time machine that makes stops in each of the last five decades.
One stop takes you back to the heyday of Madison radio while another is an elevator ride to the trashed seventh floor of the Sheraton in 1978. You’ll likely see one of your childhood toys in the photo essay, and you just might recognize some of the old storefronts featured in the Best of Madison section.
As you read, I hope good memories flood back.
“I am rollerskating in my cousin’s basement listening to the Top 100 countdown on New Year’s Eve,” said Senior Editor Maggie Ginsberg of the feeling she got upon first seeing the VHS tape on the cover designed by Tim Burton, our creative director.
“It takes me back to renting VHS tapes,” Tim said, “I’d get three or four at a time (usually horror) from Video Station off of Milwaukee Street and later Woodman’s (Woodman’s had a HUGE VHS rental section for years). I remember grabbing an extra-large glass of Minute Maid fruit punch and settling in for a few hours of enjoyment on a tiny TV set.”
We went back and forth with memories. Associate Editor Emma Waldinger watched “VeggieTales” in a flannel Barbie nightgown in the 2000s. Tim spent quarters on Donkey Kong and Galaga at Aladdin’s Castle arcade in the ’80s. Maggie painted the storefront window at Dr. Video on Main Street in Mount Horeb for Homecoming week in ’92.
We remember blacklight posters bought at the East Towne Mall, water balloon/Super Soaker fights in the yard and Beanie Babies. We remember $15 concert tickets bought at Prange Way inside the mall to see a young act named Guns ’N Roses opening for Alice Cooper at the Dane County Coliseum. We remember our CD, cassette or even 8-track collections, our first cell phones (or “car phones,” with a curly cord and everything), rotary dials and bell bottoms.
“I could go on and on with stories,” Tim said.
I could, too. It feels like yesterday I was over at Grandma Lois’ house, where she had a “recorded-from-TV” VHS tape of my favorite movie, “Teen Wolf,” which I watched on repeat and knew exactly when to hit fast forward through commercial breaks.
If only that version of me knew there would be a VHS tape on the cover of a magazine in 2023 as a symbol of a bygone time.
She probably wouldn’t spend too much time thinking about it, not wanting to miss her 200th viewing of Michael J. Fox doing backflips on top of a moving van to the tune of The Beach Boys’ “Surfin’ U.S.A.”
Andrea Behling is editor of Madison Magazine.
REMEMBER THESE?
Our staff dug up some photos of them with some of their favorite childhood toys. Recognize any of these toys?
“The Shogun Warrior, Raydeen, was nearly half my height. Not only did the fist fly off with the push of a button but it also shot what would now be considered 'dangerous' projectiles from its chest. Fun!” Tim Burton, creative director
“The metal kitchen was the best! I would cook next to my mom in the kitchen under our rotary phone. The most fun was when mum gave me rice and water like she was cooking. I was the cat’s meow!” Marilyn Parlapiano, multimedia account executive
“I had a pretty sizable collection of stuffed animals growing up, including stuffed poodles that my dad would bring home for me from his work trips, a pig named Huggy who could do karate and a number of different Piglets (which I called Pliget) from Winnie the Pooh.” Emma Waldinger, associate editor
"This is the best my mom could do [finding a photo] and it took her five days because #GenXbaby." Maggie Ginsberg, senior editor
- "My baseball glove, a first basemen’s mitt." Ralph Cohen, multimedia account executive
- "Early childhood – Star Wars. Later childhood – the original Super Soaker – many fun summers with that." Tim McCaffrey, multimedia account executive
- "My balsa wood, rubber band-powered airplane," Lyle Banks, VP and GM of Morgan Murphy Media
- "Lawn Jarts (when they were real)." Jim Kopp, multimedia account executive
- "My favorite toys were M.A.S.K. (Mobile Armored Strike Command), made by Kenner. They were a sweet spot between Transformers and G.I. Joe, with transforming vehicles piloted by action figures. I also loved Kenner’s Super Powers action figures - you had Superman, Batman – ALL of the DC Comics stars of that time. And just like M.A.S.K., there was a cartoon that accompanied the toys." Christopher Adams, multimedia account executive
WHAT MADISON RESTAURANT DO YOU MISS?
We also asked our staff what local eateries they still think about today. Here's what they said:
- “I wish Avenue Club & Bubble Up Bar was still open! The fish fry was to die for!” Marilyn Parlapiano, multimedia account executive
- “Vientiane Palace on Gorham Street and its curry potato with tofu, 1 star.
- I miss it so much.” Tim Burton, creative director
- “I miss Tory Miller’s Estrellón. It was one of the first restaurant openings I covered for the magazine, and I loved when they opened the bar area as a cafe for a while.” Andrea Behling, editor
- “Roman Candle Pizza (particularly the Monroe Street location).” Christopher Adams, multimedia account executive
- “Paco’s Restaurant at 107 State St.” Ralph Cohen, multimedia account executive
- “State Bar & Grill, where I bartended in college and, ultimately, where I met my wife. Many good times had there.” Tim McCaffrey, multimedia account executive
- "La Kitchenette." Lyle Banks, VP and GM of Morgan Murphy Media
THANKS FOR THE PHOTOS, RALPHIE BOY!
Ralph Cohen (pictured with Tina Turner) brought in a side-table-crushing scrapbook of photos to help source the images for “The Wild Days of Radio" you'll see in the October issue. If Cohen — who used to be a Z104 radio personality and is currently one of our coworkers at Morgan Murphy Media — knew we’d be running that picture of him interviewing a taxidermied musky, maybe he would have thought twice about sharing the binder. I’ll have to ask him the next time I hear that iconic “Ralphie Boy” voice in the hall.
Turns out Senior Editor Maggie Ginsberg will have a question for him, too. While shepherding the Doug Moe-written radio story through production, she had a realization.
“Back when “Ralphie Boy” Cohen was a Z104 DJ and I was babysitting my grandma’s neighbor kid on Barby Lane, my aunt and I would call the request line over and over and disguise our voices in hopes our favorite song would make the nightly countdown,” Maggie recalls. “Wild now to think I might have been (allegedly) talking to my future coworker.”
