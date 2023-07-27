Andie's parents

Andrea Behling's parents cool off in Lake Wisconsin this Fourth of July. 

 Photo by Andrea Behling

I have been that little girl we featured in this month's VIBE photo, arms stretched out, carefree, riding tour boat waves on the Wisconsin River. I learned to water-ski surrounded by the Cambrian sandstone rock formations of the Upper Dells. I remember collecting piles of clams, letting tadpoles slip through my fingers and scooping buckets of water to fill the moats of my sandcastles. I jumped off the back of the boat — pinching my nose, plunging, then letting my lifejacket pull me back up to the surface — too many times to count. Some of my fondest memories have been made on Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers.

August VIBE

Madison Magazine's August VIBE

Which is why it made me sad when my first reaction to this month’s cover image was: Man, that water is so green.