I have been that little girl we featured in this month's VIBE photo, arms stretched out, carefree, riding tour boat waves on the Wisconsin River. I learned to water-ski surrounded by the Cambrian sandstone rock formations of the Upper Dells. I remember collecting piles of clams, letting tadpoles slip through my fingers and scooping buckets of water to fill the moats of my sandcastles. I jumped off the back of the boat — pinching my nose, plunging, then letting my lifejacket pull me back up to the surface — too many times to count. Some of my fondest memories have been made on Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers.
Which is why it made me sad when my first reaction to this month’s cover image was: Man, that water is so green.
As a child, I wasn’t worried about the green lines left on my stomach after peeling off my bathing suit, or the unintentional gulps of river water I’d inevitably ingest. (Especially when Dad said it was “putting my immune system to work.”)
But now as an adult — and as the health of our lakes and rivers continues to deteriorate — I think twice before dipping my toe into the water. Phosphorus that runs off into the water from fertilizer, soil, animal waste and organic material generates harmful cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae. Not only toxic, it turns our shores into a sickly-green, bubbly eyesore.
“We have the ability to make these lakes cleaner, better, clearer if we’re willing to invest the money and take the actions necessary to make our lands healthier,” says Paul Dearlove, the deputy director and chief science officer for the Clean Lakes Alliance. For 10 years, the Madison nonprofit has created an annual state of the lakes report, the latest revealing that a drought year in 2022 meant less phosphorus made it into the lakes, and the drought we’re currently in means the same for this year so far, too.
But Madison lakes still seem very green this summer with lots of surface algae. That’s because when we have clearer, less phosphorus water, sunlight promotes plant growth on the bottom of our lakes, Dearlove explains. This green algae (not toxic like blue-green algae) is generally good for the ecosystem in small quantities (when it’s not completely choking the water of oxygen and resulting in fish massacres), but when there’s a lot of it, it will detach from the bottom and float to the surface. “It blows into shore and smells gross,” says Dearlove.
There were some blue-green algae reports earlier this year, which is the primary concern. Dearlove says 30 years of stream monitoring data shows that there is a lesser concentration of phosphorus in each unit of water, but the problem remains that more runoff is making it into our lakes, which means more phosphorus in the watershed overall. Climate-driven issues of more rain and hotter days are the triggers. Rain gardens, cover crops and other runoff-catching tactics work, but not when we get a February rain and the ground is still frozen and plants aren’t growing. “So we need to do more of the things we know are working in order to counteract that,” says Dearlove, adding that what’s needed is a culture shift to prioritize lake health.
My life would be different without Wisconsin’s waterways. I’m still making memories — I watched from the pontoon as my parents cooled off in Lake Wisconsin this Fourth of July. It was a moment of pure joy. My older brother made them grandparents last month, and they want nothing more than to install a big yellow slide on the end of their pier for her, their first grandchild — the next generation — to slide down next summer. I want that, too. And I surely hope our efforts to improve the health of our lakes make a difference in the water she falls into, so she can make the same kind of memories I’ve been lucky to have.
Andrea Behling is editor at Madison Magazine.
