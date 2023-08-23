It wasn’t the drive down John Nolen. Or the first time I saw the Capitol lit up at night.
I’m fairly certain it was a Badgers Football game day that made me fall in love with Madison.
My first time tailgating in Madison was in 2016 when I moved here, and I remember Regent Street being a massive blur of bright red. I had just acquired my first few items of Badgers gear — a free baseball cap from a Crazylegs Classic run and a thrifted Wisconsin baseball tee. Being a fairly new fan (and an Illinois transplant), I felt a little like an imposter, even though I blended right in.
But that feeling didn’t last long. I’d venture to say it’s impossible not to feel like part of the family at a Wisconsin tailgate. (It helps if you’re rooting for the right team.) Bloody mary in hand, friends all around and the excitement of that day’s game ahead, I felt a strong urge to officially claim this college town as my own.
So when we needed a writer to shadow our photographer for this month’s tailgating feature, I cleared my schedule.
Running around the tailgate circuit with photographer Beth Skogen reminded me of all the reasons I love game day.
The friendliness.
The food.
The drinks.
The shared excitement.
The extremes some people go to with over-the-top tailgate setups.
I’m a fan of it all.
I also love that the term “tailgating” might have been invented in Wisconsin. Dan Curd, who for many years acted as Madison Magazine’s resident food historian (and whose new cookbook, “Standing Fork Salute,” is out now), reported in 2016 that there was a well-known claim that “Packer backers” coined the term. “As the story goes,” Curd wrote, “it became a common practice to drive to old Green Bay City Stadium in a pickup, then watch the game while dining al fresco on the truck bed. Unfortunately, Packers historian Cliff Christl doesn’t believe the tale is true since there isn’t any photographic evidence to support it.”
It’d sure be fitting if it was coined here, given how beloved the tradition is in Wisconsin.
And it’s not just the tailgate that’s revered. I’m constantly astounded by the tenacity of Wisconsin sports fandom. I come from a sports-loving family, so I respect and understand the dedication. It feels especially exciting for UW Football fans to be entering a new coaching era with Luke Fickell. He’s not a household name in Badgerland just yet, but after reading contributing writer Jeff Oloizia’s piece, you’ll have gotten one of the most insider looks out there right now of this new coach’s story.
It’s a good year to be a Badgers fan.
See you at the tailgate.
A Personal Defense of the Clear Tote
I, Andrea Behling, love my clear Wisconsin tote, and I’m not afraid to admit it.
A few seasons ago, I was brashly informed by a friend that clear totes age me significantly. “Look around,” she told me. “Is anyone younger than the age of 60 carrying a clear tote?” She was right. At first I was heartbroken, then emboldened. It’s practical — at 12-by-6-by-12-inches, it’s the biggest bag you’re allowed to bring into Camp Randall according to Wisconsin Football carry-in policy. Otherwise it has to be a 6.5-by-4.5-inch small clutch, so a clear tote just makes sense if you have more than a pocket’s worth of stuff to haul around. And I like what the clear tote signals — it says I have nothing to hide. Go ahead, take a look at my keys and Chapstick.
Gaze upon my wallet and stray dollars. Is that ... an old-school alarm clock and a can of beans? It sure is, just to keep inquisitive folks guessing. I’m as transparent as the tote around my shoulder and proud of it.
Andrea Behling is editor at Madison Magazine.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.