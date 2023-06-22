I have a very hot-and-cold reaction to news about another “multi-story, mixed-use development coming to Madison.”
Great, another tall, charmless condo building, I think at first.
Then I acknowledge that it’s necessary growth for our city, which has to add nearly 10,000 new units between 2020 and 2025 to meet projected housing needs. And the only direction to build within the isthmus’s perimeter — which is bumping into surrounding municipalities also experiencing fast growth — is upward. Building multi-unit properties (ideally ones that are mixed-income and house a diversity of small businesses so they remain affordable and inclusive) is an inevitability to keep up with Madison’s steadily rising population. The city says we’re hitting building targets so far.
The collection of 33 developments we feature are evidence of a distinct development period. I needed help putting this into perspective on Madison’s timeline, so I called Neil Heinen, my former editorial director who’s had an active voice in civic affairs in Madison for decades. Some of the city’s biggest projects in years’ past, Heinen reminds me, have been civic and art spaces, convention centers and the like. But right now, we’re building much-needed housing. The first major developments in the Cap East District along East Washington Avenue helped catalyze the construction we’re seeing now. “Those were a little risky, and they were betting on the future of the East Wash corridor, and I think we have just seen a domino effect,” Heinen says. Those important housing developments are complemented by other community space projects and a modern transit system that connects them all.
“I do feel like there’s some evidence of good city planning going on here,” Heinen says. “There’s at least some element of pedestrian-friendliness, bike-ability and plans that don’t account for cars that we’re seeing virtually in all of these developments, which I think is really, really important.”
The idea of a walkable city, which is a major component of the 30-year-old city design concept of New Urbanism, gets me most excited. Just the other day it came up among our editorial team how much we value living within a half-mile radius of amenities like the local library, bookstore, lakes, trails, eye doctor, ice cream shop, pharmacy, bank and post office. That’s certainly possible in downtown Madison right now, and future plans will only more closely connect our central hubs.
A comfortable, interconnected community is also growing — in a different way — in places like Paoli, an unincorporated community southwest of Madison. Pairing our downtown development story with associate editor Emma Waldinger’s fascinating look at the unique economic ecosystem taking root in Paoli demonstrates two very different examples of growth and how important it is to have a diversity of places to live. There will always be people who want the vibrant, bustling atmosphere that downtown Madison can offer. There will also be those who prefer a rural setting. Comparing Paoli’s slower, small-scale growth to the sky-high, fast-moving evolution of Madison makes them sound like apples and oranges, but one thing connects them: both are growing toward a common goal of fostering community. Whether you live in a 12th-floor, downtown condo unit or in a century-old farmhouse on the outskirts, having an intentionally communal and inclusive built environment undoubtedly makes life better.
I offered that comparison to Neil, and he took it one step farther: “Right now it may be sort of the antidote to this societal divisiveness that we’re feeling with our politics and a lot of our social media-driven connection,” he says. “To continue to create places where people can share a grocery store and a hardware store and a bike path and a park — maybe that could lead to a greater sense of existing together.”
Darn You, Print Word Counts
I barely fit this Editor’s Note on the page, and the same can be said about Emma Waldinger’s Paoli story starting on page 56. Waldinger interviewed 18 people for her first cover story for the magazine, and she says there’s so much more she could have included. That includes these bits of Paoli news:
The Lazy Squirrel — a new lounge space for craft cocktails, spirits and wine — will take up residence June 24 in the lower level of TheMill Paoli.
Molino Taqueria changed its name and concept; it’s now called Cook House and offers smoked meats and candied burnt ends.
Seven Acre Dairy Co. is planning to install a three sisters garden at the end of June in collaboration with Oneida nation member Dan Cornelius, who is known for his work in building Indigenous food sovereignty across the Midwest.
Andrea Behling is editor at Madison Magazine.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.