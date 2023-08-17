From August 13 to 20, more than 35 Black-owned food carts, caterers and restaurants offer specials and featured dishes. It’s all part of Madison Black Restaurant Week. This annual initiative (organized by the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce) showcases the Black-owned restaurants and diverse flavors of Madison’s culinary scene.
The week’s finale is the Food Taste Jamboree, held at FEED Kitchens from 2-5 p.m on August 20. This outdoor event offers $5 tastes from all participating businesses. With seven food trucks, three caterers and three dessert vendors, the Jamboree crowd can expect a wide variety of options, from M&J Jamaican Kitchen's or Propa Jerk & BBQ's Jamaican eats, to Just Veggiez's or The Walking Jerk's vegetarian and vegan fare, to Keur Fatou's West African cuisine.
It's not Keur Fatou’s first Jamboree. “This is our fourth or fifth time,” says Harriet Gomez, who founded the catering company in 2017 with her husband, Malick Joof, and brother-in-law Assan Joof. All three are from Gambia, and the business specializes in “Senegambian” cuisine — a hybrid of neighboring nations Senegal and Gambia.
“It’s an opportunity for growth for every black business,” says Gomez. “Being able to participate is a great way to promote our business, to be part of the community and to encourage other black businesses.”
The event is all about community — and the location couldn’t be more appropriate. FEED Kitchens (a project of the Madison Northside Planning Council) is a shared-use kitchen for startup food businesses.
“66% of our members here are people of color, and we pride ourselves on offering access to folks who might not traditionally have access,” says Chris Brockel, the director of food systems for the Madison Northside Planning Council. “It seems natural to be partnering with the Madison Black Chamber, who offers a lot of support services to our members here, even outside of the Jamboree and Restaurant Week.”
In fact, some of the Jamboree vendors produce food on-site at FEED Kitchens.
“Most days we’re focused on food production, and this offers us all a chance to breathe and have fun,” says Brockel.
While food is front-and-center at the Jamboree, the event also hosts other specialty Black-owned businesses. Shop for jewelry, apparel and more between bites.
Mark your calendar — and bring your appetite!
Anna Kottakis is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.