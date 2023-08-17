Jamboree1
Photo by Chris Brockel

From August 13 to 20, more than 35 Black-owned food carts, caterers and restaurants offer specials and featured dishes. It’s all part of Madison Black Restaurant Week. This annual initiative (organized by the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce) showcases the Black-owned restaurants and diverse flavors of Madison’s culinary scene.

The week’s finale is the Food Taste Jamboree, held at FEED Kitchens from 2-5 p.m on August 20. This outdoor event offers $5 tastes from all participating businesses. With seven food trucks, three caterers and three dessert vendors, the Jamboree crowd can expect a wide variety of options, from M&J Jamaican Kitchen's or Propa Jerk & BBQ's Jamaican eats, to Just Veggiez's or The Walking Jerk's vegetarian and vegan fare, to Keur Fatou's West African cuisine.

KeurFatou
This chicken yassa served over vermicelli will be one of the dishes Keur Fatou offers at the Jamboree.