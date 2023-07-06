Ever wonder how the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) offers free admission all year-round? Art Fair on the Square, returning to Capitol Square on July 8 and 9, is MMoCA’s biggest fundraising event. This event supports the museum while helping over 500 professional artists to sell and promote their work.
The event has something for everyone: An emerging artist block, three performance stages, a silent auction, food, drink and a kids’ area. Here’s your guide on how to make the most of this annual art extravaganza.
Start at the silent auction
At the Wisconsin Avenue intersection of Capitol Square, you’ll find the Silent Auction Tent. Whether you’re shopping or sampling, this tent is a great place to start, since it includes donated works from many of the exhibiting artists. Make a list of must-see booths (or must-have artworks) and go from there. You can also plan ahead with this list of participating artists, whose wares range from paintings to furniture to ceramics and more.
Hometown heroes and up-and-comers
These artists are new on the block — literally. During the event, the 100 block of State Street will be dedicated to emerging artists. The so-called “Emerge Block” gives these artists a platform to sell and showcase their work. While the fair features artists from two dozen states, there’s also some local legends. Keep an eye out for artists from Madison’s community in booths around the Square.
Artists from across the Midwest come to Art Fair on the Square to show off and sell their work.
Photo by Shalicia Johnson/ArrowStar Photography. Courtesy of MMoCA.
Artists from across the Midwest come to Art Fair on the Square to show off and sell their work.
Photo by Shalicia Johnson/ArrowStar Photography. Courtesy of MMoCA.
Artists from across the Midwest come to Art Fair on the Square to show off and sell their work.
Photo by Shalicia Johnson/ArrowStar Photography. Courtesy of MMoCA.
Stop for a snack (or a sip)
It’s not just the variety of art that’s mind-blowing, but the variety of food and drink options, too. Madison favorites like Toast, Caracas Empanadas and Curd Girl will be in attendance, alongside 22 other vendors. Whether you’re in the mood for shaved ice or smoothies, pork buns or baklava — you’ll find it at the Square.
Take a dance break
Or, head to the Waunakee Remodeling Performing Arts Stage (located at the Capitol Steps and North Hamilton Street) and leave the dancing to the professionals, with performances by local studios.
Soak in the sounds of summertime
Two more stages — the Isthmus State Street Stage and the MLK Jr. Boulevard Stage — will feature some of Madison’s finest musicians in a series of hour-long shows. Check out the full lineup so you don’t miss out on your favorite musical acts!
For the kids
The Hooper Foundation Kids Area, located at the King Street corner of the walkway leading to the Capitol Building, offers free art and craft projects for children of all ages.
Art Fair on the Square will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 8 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 9. Don’t miss this opportunity to see (and shop) some of the best art in the Midwest — right here in Madison.
Anna Kottakis is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.