ArtFair1
Photo by Shalicia Johnson/ArrowStar Photography. Courtesy of MMoCA.

Ever wonder how the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) offers free admission all year-round? Art Fair on the Square, returning to Capitol Square on July 8 and 9, is MMoCA’s biggest fundraising event. This event supports the museum while helping over 500 professional artists to sell and promote their work.

The event has something for everyone: An emerging artist block, three performance stages, a silent auction, food, drink and a kids’ area. Here’s your guide on how to make the most of this annual art extravaganza.

ArtFairCollection