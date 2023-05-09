It’s a little Pavlovian, to be honest. All someone really has to say is, “Who’s up for ice cream?” and suddenly we’re ready to drive almost anywhere, whether that’s right up the road from the summer rental cabin or 300 miles to the North Woods or Door County. It’s that inexorable bond our palates form between the cones we savored in our childhoods and all the magical summer memories that went along with them. Like that sticky scoop of mint chocolate chip melting down your arm, the moment stays with you, begging to be experienced again.
In that sweet nostalgic spirit, we’ve mapped out some classic Wisconsin parlors that help us continue to make new summer memories through memorable flavors and old-time vibes.
The Windmill Ice Cream Shoppe | 1972 County Road L, Tomahawk
This modest northern Wisconsin favorite is true to its name: It’s a cozy ice cream parlor in a building with a bright, red-sailed windmill on the front, parked near the shores of Lake Nokomis. Once upon a time, this historic landmark was a gas station, filling the tanks of summer tourists. Its modern incarnation, having just completed its 30th year in business last fall, serves a much higher and more delicious purpose — filling the bellies and gilding the memories of Wisconsin’s northern vacationers with oversized scoops of ice cream. The Windmill serves both Cedar Crest and Minnesota-based Kemps ice cream in 28 flavors, including several new ones set to debut this summer, like a coffee-flavored Salted Caramel Cold Brew and a Lemonberry variety that combines huckleberry ice cream and lemon sherbet. Season 31 kicks off in early May, and you’ll want to plan your visit carefully, as the lines tend to start off long and rarely shorten until things close down in September.
Wilson’s Restaurant & Ice Cream Parlor | 9990 Water St., Ephraim
While the other communities up and down the Door Peninsula have focused on updating and upscaling over the past decade, tiny Ephraim has mostly headed in the opposite direction — or, perhaps more accurately, stood still, embracing the low-key vibe that sets it apart from its sister communities. And the epicenter of that is and always has been Wilson’s Ice Cream, with its barbershop-colored awnings and homey interior. Choose from 20-plus tasty flavors (we’re partial to the chunky black cherry), or challenge yourself to the gargantuan Wilson’s Banquet, a confection that buries five different scoops of ice cream under a mountain of whipped cream. If you opt for a tower of scoops instead, you’ll likely find the jelly bean Wilson staffers sneakily tuck into the bottom of every cone to stop any ice cream leaks.
Wilson’s has been around for well over a century, since the Wilson family first opened it way back in 1906. Roy and Diane Elquist have owned it for the past 26 years, and they’ve maintained the classic ice cream parlor vibe. Rare is the summer evening that doesn’t see Wilson’s parking lot packed to capacity with people either enjoying a cone or lining up outside to get one — especially when Ephraim hosts the Scandinavian Fyr Bal Festival in June. wilsonsicecream.com
Purple Door Ice Cream | 205 S. Second St., Milwaukee
If you’re going to drive to enjoy a dish of ice cream, pick a place that gives you some worthwhile options once you get there. Purple Door, an artisanal parlor in downtown Milwaukee’s Walkers Point, is more than up to the challenge. The store’s modest vibe doesn’t immediately suggest it, but this is a parlor that contains multitudes of flavors, and the experience can be the ice cream equivalent of visiting your favorite brewpub. Purple Door makes 200(!) of its own flavors right on-site, many of which use other local business’s ingredients, like the Great Lakes Distillery whiskey that gives the ice cream of the same name its powerful punch. About 20 flavors are available on any given day, but never fear: If they’re out of, say, the salted caramel (the runaway fan fave), general manager Jake Mace guarantees there are other flavors you’ll like. “Our staff is really skilled at suggesting something new,” he says.
Whether you’re opting for Purple Door’s extensive vegan offerings, the popular brandy Old-Fashioned or maybe something unique, like the smoky-campfire Milwaukee Brewers flavor, you don’t have to commit to a full scoop (though why on earth would you not?). The less decisive among us can start with a four-flavor ice cream flight. purpledooricecream.com
Follow the Butter Brickle Road | Go to…
Kelley Country Creamery for 22 rotating flavors at a charming ice cream parlor far off the beaten path. W5215 County Road B, Fond du Lac, 920-923-1715
Sassy Cow Creamery Store for 70 different ice cream flavors, some of which can be bought in 3-gallon tubs. W4192 Bristol Road, Columbus, sassycowcreamery.com
The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor for traditional homemade ice cream flavors served in a historic confectionery in downtown La Crosse. 207 Pearl St., La Crosse, pearlicecream.com
Cedar Crest Ice Cream Parlor for all the classic flavors straight from the source — and for towering views of a massive cow statue. 2000 S. 10th St., Manitowoc, 920-682-5577
The Merrimac Scoop for a tasty pit stop after riding the Merrimac Ferry. N2499 WI-188, Lodi, 608-592-0385
Icki Sticki for an array of sweets, including Hawaiian shave ice, cotton candy and Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream. 1225 Springdale St., Mount Horeb, and 407 W. Verona Ave., Verona, ickisticki.com
Frostie Freeze for classic soft serve (vanilla, chocolate and strawberry, plus a few more flavors if you count the twists that combine them) and a long list of sundaes, freezes and confections. 208 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, 920-563-8180
Wedl’s Hamburger Stand and Ice Cream Parlor for basic flavors like vanilla, chocolate and mint tricked out with surprising toppings, like the Naughty Pig, which features bananas, peanut butter and … wait for it … bacon bits. 200 E. Racine St., Jefferson, wedlshamburgerstand.com
The Albatross Drive-In for soft serve ice cream, traditional ice cream and frozen yogurt, as well as a long list of sundaes on Washington Island. 777 Main Road, Washington, albatrossdrivein.com
Zesty’s Frozen Custard for freshly made frozen custard with a rotating flavor-of-the-day menu and local mix-ins like Seroogy’s homemade chocolate. 3718 Riverside Drive, De Pere, 920-336-2601
Savor the Flavors
Most of the places we’ve cited on our epic ice cream road trip offer an array of fun flavors, but there are some with options so extra they need a special callout. Consider these tasty adventures a sort of ice cream geocache expedition or Pokémon hunt — see if you can taste them all. Remember that the more outlandish the flavor, the less likely it’s going to be part of the parlor’s regular stock. Call first to avoid disappointment.
Moo Luau, Kelley Country Creamery Many of the flavors at Kelley Country Creamery involve mixing unusual ice cream flavors with even more unusual mixed-in toppings. That’s the case for this uber-packed concoction, which incorporates banana split-flavored ice cream, strawberries, bananas, pineapple, chopped nuts, chocolate swirl and maraschino cherry halves.
Firecracker, Cedar Crest Ice Cream Parlor You’re likeliest to find this volatile number, a lovely mix of strawberry ice cream and Pop Rocks, over the summer months. It’s like the rocket’s red glare, only on your tongue.
Honey Beary, Sassy Cow Creamery Store Nothing says summer like fresh berries; this scoop mixes raspberries and blueberries into honey-flavored ice cream.
Aaron R. Conklin is a contributing writer to Madison Magazine.
