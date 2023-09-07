As Lejia Dongzhu was starting his career as an accountant, he began looking for a place to nurture his creative side. He wanted to rekindle his ceramics practice but couldn’t find a pottery studio that felt right.
“Really, it started out for myself,” he says. “I thought, ‘What do I need to do to make this happen?’ ”
But in creating what he was craving, Dongzhu also opened up an opportunity, outside of his day job, for others to try the challenging and rewarding experience of working with clay.
His studio spaces, now on Monroe Street as well as in Middleton, are filled with potter’s wheels, glazes, tables, kilns and more for the dynamic, tactile art form. Dongzhu loves seeing students try out the medium and grow their skills.
Ceramics isn’t for everyone, Dongzhu admits, but for those who take to it, the practice is transporting.
“It’s a gateway,” he says, “a place and time to get away. You don’t think about anything, you just focus on creating. If I’ve had a hard day at work, I crank out 15 mugs.”
And if you practice, you will improve, Dongzhu says. “Especially with pottery, the misconception is you have to be artistic,” he says. “But it’s also a craft, and repetition matters.”
The challenge, though, is part of the process.
“It definitely is a struggle if things aren’t going your way, but you have to accept it,” he says. “That’s a little life lesson from pottery.”
THE STUDIOS: Dongzhu Pottery Studio opened on Monroe Street in 2017, and a second space, in Middleton, was added in 2020. “We try to build community around ceramics,” says Dongzhu, adding that social events are back on the calendar.
THE CLASSES: Both studios host Friday and Saturday night classes that provide a fun and casual introduction to ceramics. If students take to it, they might enroll in a five-week course — which some people take several times — to work on their technique. And if they really love working with clay, they could become members of the studio.
THE WINNER: The piece of pottery that holds the most meaning to Dongzhu is “Oasis,” a 3-foot-tall vase he created in high school. “It won several awards and was on display at the Milwaukee Art Museum,” he says. “I never thought I’d have my art displayed there.” Dongzhu gave it to his mother on Mother’s Day, which adds to the vase’s meaning.
THE WORKS: While Dongzhu knows his favorite pieces to create — “I love making curvy vases and large bowls,” he says — he’s also clear on what items sell best. And that’s mugs, which, fortunately, he also enjoys making. “People buy what they want to use, and they can use those every day,” he says.
Photo courtesy of Lejia Dongzhu
Photo courtesy of Lejia Dongzhu
Photo courtesy of Lejia Dongzhu
Photo courtesy of Lejia Dongzhu
From the Artist: Lejia Dongzhu
Path to Pottery
I came to the U.S. in 2005 from Tibet. I’d been into art pretty much my whole life. At West Madison High School, Phil Lyons was my ceramics instructor. I took my first class junior year and I was hooked. It was pretty life-changing.
Showing Up
I used to do all the farmers’ markets, the night market, the bodegas. Now I’m focused on the studios. We always have a holiday sale in the fall, with work by students and members.
Shaping Success
Inspiration for me is a successful class, successful member work. I love seeing our students and members grow.
Worthy Work
Pottery is not easy. I never tell anyone it’s easy. You have to put in the work.
Find Lejia Dongzhu | 1925 Monroe St., and 6661 University Ave., Middleton | dongzhupotterystudio.com | Instagram and Facebook @dongzhupottery
Katie Vaughn is a former editor and contributing writer at Madison Magazine.
