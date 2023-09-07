As Lejia Dongzhu was starting his career as an accountant, he began looking for a place to nurture his creative side. He wanted to rekindle his ceramics practice but couldn’t find a pottery studio that felt right.

So he decided to build his own, and in 2017, he opened Dongzhu Pottery Studio on Monroe Street.

Lejia Dongzhu

Lejia Dongzhu crafts a bowl out of clay at the potter's wheel. 

Dongzhu gallery