Nikki Anderson, the owner of Change Boutique, was tired of thoughts and prayers being the only answer to gun violence. Her own response — an in-store (and online) promotion, part donation and part sale — has already raised over $1,000 for The Rainbow Project, a local nonprofit that provides counseling and resources to children and families affected by trauma, including gun violence.
“I was feeling frustrated,” Anderson explains. “I felt so powerless. This felt like something that I, personally, could do to make a difference.”
The effort and the amount of money are both admirable. But Anderson’s campaign is more than a typical fundraiser: It’s the flagship example of a new way for businesses to partner with nonprofits. With the support of Generopolis, a St. Louis-based startup, Anderson is able do good while growing the shop’s bottom line.
“It’s a brand-new way for businesses to drive sales and for non-profits to solicit donations,” says Meghan Winegrad, the founder and CEO of Generopolis. In the past, small businesses have had to choose between participating in charity and remaining profitable. Winegrad’s experience soliciting donations as a board member of a nonprofit inspired her to find a solution.
Generopolis works with each business to identify a nonprofit partner, develop their four- to six-week promotion (or “Good Deal”) and to collect the donations. This last step eliminates the complicated and time-consuming accounting that may prevent business owners from pursuing nonprofit partnerships.
“I’d been trying to do something like this since I opened 11 years ago, and just never had the capacity to work out the logistical details,” says Anderson. “If I collect [donations] directly, I have to figure out how to track that. It’s a real barrier to doing these kinds of things.”
Generopolis’ system is simple. They provide a QR code, which can be placed at the register for customers to scan. When they do, the code brings up a list of one-touch mobile payment options, (like Apple Pay or Paypal) as well as the option to pay with a credit card.
As opposed to a typical sale, which might aim to clear less-popular merchandise, Generopolis encourages businesses to find a Good Deal that showcases products they know will be in demand to incentivize participation.
“You want it to be a win, win, win,” says Anderson. “For the customer, for the business and for the nonprofit.”
Until May 21, shoppers at Change can choose between two donation options, each of which unlocks a unique “Good Deal.” With a donation of $10, the customer can select a free gift with a retail value of $20 from a display. A $20 donation earns 20% off an entire purchase.
“There’s something attractive about one of the two options no matter who’s shopping,” says Anderson, who hoped to appeal to both customers buying a single item and those spending more than $100. “They can save money and do good.”
A typical “partnership” between a business and a nonprofit often takes the form of donated goods for an auction or a logo on a T-shirt. Generopolis’ innovative alternative allows businesses to visibly align themselves with causes they believe in and build a recognizable brand that their customers believe in, too. More and more, consumers are voting with their dollar — and by their values. By easing the administrative burden of nonprofit partnership, Generopolis gives businesses an opportunity to advertise both their goods and their passion for doing good.
Already, Anderson is noticing — and appreciating — the community-building effect of the campaign. The QR code at her register starts a conversation about what The Rainbow Project is and what resources they offer. “You’re not just asking them to help The Rainbow Project, but you’re also making them aware of something that might benefit them,” she says. “It’s a ripple effect of goodness.”
For example, even someone who hasn’t experienced gun violence first-hand may suffer from trauma, fear and anxiety related to the ever-present threat.
“From my own kids, growing up in this climate, I’ve seen that there’s trauma just from the threat of gun violence,” says Anderson. “That wasn’t something I grew up with — doing drills and lockdowns in case of an active shooter.” (Read more about how active-shooter drills might affect students in “Is this just a drill?” from our April issue.)
While this is Generopolis’ first Madison team-up, their method has been used successfully in hundreds of St. Louis businesses and nonprofits.
“We can do something that’s good for everyone involved,” says Winegrad, who prioritizes the accessibility of her service. The QR codes are provided for free, and Generopolis only takes a 10% (plus 49 cents per transaction) cut of the donations to cover their costs.
“It’s such a well-spent 10%,” says Anderson. “It’s more than fair, considering the amount of hours that they’ve given to us to support this. We are able to raise a lot more because of that support.”
Specifically, Anderson’s campaign was supported by UW-Madison sophomore, Femi Lee. Lee, a Generopolis intern, helped Anderson develop her Good Deal. He even created social media content to market the promotion.
Anderson hopes her success with Generopolis will pave the way for other small businesses in Madison.
“If a tiny little business like me can raise over $1,000 in a month, think about what a bigger business can do,” she says. “If this spread more widely it could have a big impact to how our community is supported.”
