Sharyl Kato, executive director of The Rainbow Project, and Nikki Anderson, owner of Change Boutique, celebrate exceeding their fundraising goal of $1,000.

 Photo courtesy of Meghan Winegrad

Nikki Anderson, the owner of Change Boutique, was tired of thoughts and prayers being the only answer to gun violence. Her own response — an in-store (and online) promotion, part donation and part sale — has already raised over $1,000 for The Rainbow Project, a local nonprofit that provides counseling and resources to children and families affected by trauma, including gun violence.

“I was feeling frustrated,” Anderson explains. “I felt so powerless. This felt like something that I, personally, could do to make a difference.”

Change Boutique customer Jennifer Miranda scans Generopolis QR Code to donate to The Rainbow Project and unlock a deal.
Change Boutique

Donate $10, and get an item from this display table at Change Boutique for free!