DistillAmerica_3

At last year's Distill America event, about 600 participants showed up to taste craft spirits from around the country.

 Photo by Olesya Juodsnukis

Wisconsin might be known for good beer (and good cheese) but Distill America, an annual spirits event, proves that it’s also a hotspot for craft distillation. Founded in 2009 by Adam Casey, the owner of Star Liquor on Williamson Street, and Fred Swanson, the national sales representative of Dancing Goat Distillery, this year’s event will feature over 80 vendors from across the country.

“People are under the assumption that Madison was just a beer and sausage town — which we are!” Casey says. “But we’re a lot more than that, too.”

Kentucky distillers Distill America