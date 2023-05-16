Wisconsin might be known for good beer (and good cheese) but Distill America, an annual spirits event, proves that it’s also a hotspot for craft distillation. Founded in 2009 by Adam Casey, the owner of Star Liquor on Williamson Street, and Fred Swanson, the national sales representative of Dancing Goat Distillery, this year’s event will feature over 80 vendors from across the country.
“People are under the assumption that Madison was just a beer and sausage town — which we are!” Casey says. “But we’re a lot more than that, too.”
In fact, the idea for Distill America was hatched at the Great Taste of the Midwest, Madison’s annual craft beer festival. Casey remembers sitting in the shade when Swanson first approached him.
“Fred walked up to me and he said, ‘Adam, do you think an event like this would work for spirits?’” Casey recalls. “And I said, ‘Fred, it’s funny that you ask me that, because my boss Jerry [Mogenson] at Star Liquor had been talking about that for years.’”
After that first conversation, they spent about a year planning the inaugural event, which took place at The Edgewater in February 2009.
“We started this at the perfect time, because there’s really a thirst — not to make a pun — for this kind of event,” says Casey. Distill America’s launch coincided with an explosion of interest in the once-niche industry of craft distillation during the late aughts. He adds, “The participation of the community has just grown and grown."
Today, the informal outdoor event appeals as much to industry professionals (“booze nerds,” as Casey playfully refers to them) as it does to the average whiskey-sipper or casual cocktail-lover.
“We’re an educational event as much as we are a tasting event,” Casey says. With a VIP+ or VIP ticket (which sold out in a record time this year), attendees can access seminars and training with masters in the industry. But the general admission ticket unlocks plenty to keep you busy: Namely, tastings from 80 vendors, ranging from international bourbon giants (like Kentucky’s iconic Maker’s Mark) to boutique micro-distillers.
A bartender pours a glass of Maker's Mark, an iconic small-batch bourbon whisky produced in Loretto, Kentucky.
Photo by Scott Maurer
Bulleit Bourbon Frontier Whiskey's unique "booth" at last year's Distill America event.
Photo by Olesya Juodsnukis
Vendors don’t just bring their tried-and-true favorites. “Every year, there’s some product that turns head for everyone at the event,” says Casey. He remembers the highlights from past years, including a horseradish-infused vodka and a cantaloupe cream liqueur. Casey loves these unique offerings both for pushing the envelope in the industry and for creating conversation at the event.
“You’ll be walking around and talking to people,” he says. “You’ll ask what they’ve been liking, and you’ll say, ‘Listen, you gotta go over there and try that.'”
Distill America offers access to a wide range of unique and high-quality spirits at an event — and a price — that is accessible, for both industry pros and curious amateurs. A general admission ticket for WhiskyFest Chicago, a major industry event (and a former favorite of Distill America’s founders), costs $295. By comparison, a general admission ticket for Distill America costs $70. There’s also a $20 option for a designated driver, who can still enjoy appetizers and NA cocktails.
This outdoor, community-centered event proves that industry conventions don’t have to be formal or exclusive affairs. At Distill America, there’s something for everyone. Vendors ply their newest products to both peers and future customers. Distillers talk shop (and science, for the true booze nerds among them). Community members get out of their comfort zone: Sampling and savoring unique products that they might have never tried otherwise.
“It’s just a great community event,” Casey says. He doesn’t distinguish between the distilling community or the Madison community — and Distill America doesn’t either.
Anna Kottakis is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
