More than 90 Wisconsin cheeses win big at last week's national competition

Wisconsin cheese companies won big last week, as 92 different cheeses from more than 30 companies took home awards from the 2018 American Cheese Society's Judging & Competition in Pittsburgh.

According to the American Cheese Society's website, there were a total of 364 first-, second- and third-place winners during the event. Representatives from Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil and 35 U.S. states competed at this year's competition. Judges evaluated more than 1,900 different cheese products this year.

Out of all of the competing states, Wisconsin is coming home with the most awards.

Among the award recipients is Emmi Roth from Monroe, Wisconsin. The company is coming home with six medals.

Roth Pavino, a washed rind alpine-style cheese, won first place in the Washed Rind Cheeses Open Category. In addition, the Roth GranQueso took second place in the Hispanic & Portuguese Style Cheeses Category and the Roth Grand Cru Original took second place in the Washed Rind Cheeses Category.

They won third places awards for Prairie Sunset, Grand Cru Reserve and Organic Grand Cru Reserve.

“Our success comes from our dedicated team of cheesemakers and crew who work tirelessly to ensure we only make the best quality cheese available,” says Tim Omer, president and managing director for Emmi Roth, in a release. “These awards mean a lot to all of us, and fuel our passion for cheesemaking.”

Farmers' market staple, Hook's Cheese Company, Inc. from Mineral Point also came home with two awards. First place for EWE CALF to be KIDding Blue and third place for Little Boy Blue in the blue mold cheeses category.

Other Wisconsin companies that won at the competition include Edelweiss Creamery, BelGioioso Cheese Inc., Arena Cheese Inc., Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC, Sartori Company, Landmark Creamery and Uplands Cheese.