Wisconsin Brewing Co. announces new beer in Campus Craft Brewery lineup

Wisconsin Brewing Co. is releasing its fifth beer in the Campus Craft Brewery program in collaboration with the University of Wisconsin–Madison Department of Fermentation.

The new beer, called Wild Lager, is going to be brewed with S. Eubayanus yeast that was discovered for the first time in North America near Sheboygan, Wisconsin by a UW–Madison professor of genetics Chris Todd Hittinger.

According to a release, the new strain of yeast is harder to brew, and because of certain sugars and proteins, it can create an inefficient brewing process and an overly sweet beer. By Hittinger and his students evolving a new protein in the yeast, Campus Craft Brewery was able to produce a dry, crisp beer.

“This is a new category of brewing strains that right now is not in anyone’s arsenal," says Hittinger. "We think it very well could have novel properties in beer production."

The project is also a collaboration with Heineken and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation. Heineken has been interested in the strain of yeast since its discovery in Patagonia and helped Wisconsin Brewing Co. by sharing its experience with the wild yeast.

Previous Campus Craft Brewery beers are Inaugural Red Lager, S'Wheat Caroline American Wheat Ale, Red Arrow American Pale Ale and Re: Fresh Radler. Recently, Wisconsin Brewing Co. released two new flavors: Door County Cherry Lime and Raspberry Lemon. The original flavor was grapefruit.

Wild Lager is being brewed Friday and will be available soon for purchase.