Willy Street Co-op attempting to break world record for largest display of fair trade produce

Courtesy of Willy Street Co-op

In honor of Fair Trade Month, Co-op Month and Owner Appreciation Week, Willy Street Co-op is attempting to break a world record for Largest Display of Fair Trade Produce.

At the Willy West location in Middleton, the co-op's employees plan on stacking bananas and avocados to the ceiling, a release says.

"We are doing this because we want to draw attention to the Fairtrade International system, and we're hopeful that this event will do just that," Willy Street purchasing director Megan Minnick says. "In the rush of everyday life, it can be hard for any of us to stop and contemplate how our purchase of seemingly mundane items like bananas and avocados affects the lives of people across the world."

The release says Willy Street Co-op is also announcing its plan to source fair trade-certified avocados in addition to the fair trade-certified bananas, it already offers. In 2018, the three Willy Street Co-op locations sold 10,182 boxes of fair trade bananas, more than 400,000 pounds. This gave money to farmers and workers, but also generated $10,182 in "Fairtrade Premium money" that went back to the farming communities.

The World's Largest Fair Trade Produce Display will be unveiled Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. at Willy Street West. The celebration will have banana and chocolate pairings. A panel discussion and Q&A will follow. The display will be visible until Oct. 13