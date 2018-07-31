Where to eat during CrossFit Games this week

As the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games returns to Madison, local bars and restaurants are preparing for an estimated 72,000-plus crowd that will flock to Madison between Aug. 1-5. We're guessing some of the world's fittest athletes who will be here this week are going to allow themselves a cheat day or two during the Games. Here's a few can't miss food events and suggestions for this week:

All week long

If you're looking for a long list of restaurant options during the CrossFit Games, the Great Madison Convention and Visitors Bureau has compiled a list of restaurants that are recommended as CrossFit Fare. (Another hot tip: Take a look at this year's Best of Madison Food & Drink listing to check out which restaurants Madisonians think are the best in the city.) click here for more info

For the paleo eaters

Head to MadisonPaleo.com for some restaurant suggestions if you're on a paleo diet. (A paleo diet is a diet plan based on foods similar to what might have been eaten during the Paleolithic era.) Madison Paleo's restaurant list includes places like Good Food - Low Carb Cafe, Surya Cafe, Willy Street Co-op Deli, Tempest Oyster Bar and more.

Eat at a Tory Miller restaurant

Have a meal a la Madison's biggest-name chef — James Beard award-winning and Iron Chef Showdown champion Tory Miller — at his restaurant on Capitol Square, Graze. The South Pinckney Street eatery will have a CrossFit Games-centric menu until Aug. 6. You can visit Miller's other restaurants this week, too — head to L'Etoile if you're looking for a fancy night out, Sujeo for a Korean fusion menu or Estrellon for Spanish tapas and top notch cocktails. click here for more info

Food cart fare

Don't miss out on some of the city's best street food options this week. If you're rushing off to watch a CrossFit competition, find some of these local food carts around town to grab a quick bite, including Common Pasta, El Grito, Ugly Apple and more.

For the vegans and carnivores

Fuegos Steak | Tapas | Vegan might be the perfect place for you and your CrossFit group to find something for everyone on the menu. Fuegos specializes in offering a wide variety of food options to please carnivores, vegans, vegetarians and gluten-intolerant individuals alike. The CrossFit-inspired menu includes a chile relleno dish, la borracha (fire-grilled chicken breast), and filet de coliflor (wood-grilled cauliflower steak topped with vegan pepper cheese.) click here for more info

For gluten-free treats

Madison Chocolate Co. often offers gluten-free dishes, like this gluten-free quiche below, plus other options like coconut milk chia seed pudding, granola, chocolates and espresso. If you're gluten-intolerant, this is a great spot for a sweet (compliant) treat. Another bakery that has many gluten-free options is Bloom Bake Shop on Monroe Street. Be be aware: Monroe Street is a bit torn up right now due to construction. (But a trip to Monroe Street might be a nice reprieve during the busy CrossFit Games, as it might be less busy.)

July 31-Aug. 6

Food Fight Restaurant Group has been doing some heavy lifting leading up to the Games in order to offer CrossFit Games-inspired menus at a few of its restaurants. Participating restaurants include Avenue Club and The Bubble Up Bar, Bassett Street Brunch Club, Canteen, DLUX, Eldorado Grill, Everly, Miko Poke, Monty's Blue Plate Diner and Tex Tubb's Taco Palace. Food and drink specials will be offered at each eatery. click here for more info

July 31 - Aug. 5

State Street Brats, along with Rogue Fitness, are commemorating the CrossFit Games with a Rogue Fitness + State Street Brats event. The nearly week-long event will give customers all the drink deals they could ask for, so stop by Brats for a cold one. Coors and Miller pints are $2 and pitchers are $8. Miller High Life, however, will be priced at just $1 for a pint and $6 for a pitcher. Tito’s, Captain Morgan and Jameson drinks will be $4 for singles and $7 for doubles. Whether you plan on attending the 2018 CrossFit Games at the Alliant Energy Center or just want a cold beer, State Street Brats is the place for you. July 30-August 5 for the deals, click here for more info

Wednesday, Aug. 1

Believe it or not, Wednesday marks International Albariño Day, and Atwood Avenue’s Table Wine wants you to come to Albariño Happy Hour to celebrate Albariño, a variety of a white wine grape. The local wine shop will be featuring the white grape wine with roots in Spain and Portugal all afternoon. There will be three Albariño wines on display: a 2017 Condes de Albarei Albariño from Rias Biaxas, Spain, a 2014 Tangent Albariño from Edna Valley, California and a 2016 Casa do Valley Grande Escolha from Vinho Verde, Portugal. Wine will be available by the glass for $6 and by the bottle for $25. Table Wine will also offer a flight of half glasses of all three wines for $10. Bring some friends and enjoy the height of summer sipping. 4-6 p.m., click here for more info

Thursday, Aug. 2

Why go out when you can learn to cook for yourself? After a long day of watching the Games, if you find yourself in a DIY mood, head over to vomFASS-delecTable for Pasta Class | Cooking Class with Chef Kevin Appleton. Chef Kevin, a culinary instructor at Madison College, will teach you how to prepare three pasta dishes inspired by his travels in Italy. Dishes will include faralle (bowtie pasta) with bacon, grappa tomato cream sauce, gnocchi with garlic, lemon and herbs and butternut squash ravioli with sage and truffle oil. During the instruction, you will get to create your own handmade ravioli and roll your own gnocchi. Classes are kept small to ensure you get personal attention from your instructor. You’ll work with three other people at your workstation, and wine, beer and craft cocktails will be available for purchase at the bar. 6-8 p.m., $49 per person, click here for more info

Friday, Aug. 3

Meet some of the owners and athletes of Wodify, a gym management software team, at The Colisuem Bar at the Wodify Owners & Coaches Meetup this Friday. This happy hour is open to the public, and close to all the CrossFit action taking place at the Alliant Energy Center. 7-9 p.m. click here for more info

Saturday, Aug. 4

Beat the summer heat this Saturday and head out to Sampling Saturday: Ice Cream Toppings at Orange Tree Imports on Monroe Street. The gift shop will be teaming up with its neighbor, Michael's Frozen Custard, to offer taste samples of numerous ice cream toppings. So head out to Monroe Street in the early afternoon and sample some wonderful ice cream toppings on fresh vanilla frozen custard. 12-2 p.m., click here for more info

Monday, Aug. 6

If you’re familiar with the Madison breakfast scene, you probably know Short Stack Eatery is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. But in honor of the 2018 CrossFit Games, the breakfast food champion is making an exception and opening its doors Monday. Just one day after the CrossFit Games ends, head to Short Stack for Crossfit Monday and recover, refuel and reinvigorate yourself after a physical and exciting weekend. Who knows, maybe you’ll even get to see one of your favorite athletes or the winner of the Games, known in their community as the “Fittest on Earth.” 8 a.m.- 2 p.m., click here for more info