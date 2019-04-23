What products are in season: a guide to seasonal goods

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
When you buy products that are in season, you have a higher chance of getting them locally, says Melinda Price, co-owner of Canopy Gardens, a family-run farm in Antigo, Wisconsin, since 1995. “You are supporting a local vendor, a local economy and local agriculture,” she says. When you buy produce out of season, it is almost guaranteed to be from a different state and possibly a different country, creating a high carbon footprint. And “it simply doesn’t taste as good,” Price says.
Price’s family business specializes in hydroponic growing, meaning its plants grow in water and nutrient solution rather than soil. Canopy Gardens cultivates more than 7,800 plants in a 31,000-square-foot greenhouse, all herbicide- and pesticide-free. Price, along with the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems, helped Madison Magazine put together a seasonal shopping guide to help navigate local farmers’ markets. Some items’ seasonality may extend longer or shorter depending on growing conditions.
Spring
March, April, May (Beginning of farmers’ market season)
Arugula
Asparagus
Cucumbers
Potted plants (for window gardens, like herbs and cherry tomatoes)
Radishes
Rhubarb
Salad mix
Spinach
Spring onions
Strawberries
Tomatoes
Summer
June, July, August (Height of farmers’ market season)
Arugula
Beans
Beets
Bell peppers
Blackberries
Blueberries
Bok choy
Broccoli
Cabbage
Carrots
Cauliflower
Chard
Cherries
Collard greens
Corn
Currants
Hot peppers
Kale
Leaf lettuce
Melons
Okra
Peas
Potatoes
Raspberries
Salad mix
Scallions
Tomatoes
Fall
September, October, November (End of farmers’ market season)
Apples
Aronia Berries
Arugula
Brussels sprouts
Cranberries
Collard greens
Grapes
Kale
Leeks
Parsnips
Potatoes
Pumpkins
Raspberries
Rutabagas
Salad mix
Squash
Tomatoes
Turnips
Winter
These are great products that are harvested other times of the year and can be stored through winter.
Apples
Beets
Cabbage
Carrots
Garlic
Onions
Parsnips
Pears
Potatoes
Rutabagas
Turnips
Winter squash
Year-Round
Farmers’ market products available year-round
Baked goods
Canned products (like jams, jellies and salsas)
Cheese
Dry beans
Eggs
Honey
Maple syrup
Meats
Mushrooms
Pastries
