What products are in season: a guide to seasonal goods

Amandalynn Jones

When you buy products that are in season, you have a higher chance of getting them locally, says Melinda Price, co-owner of Canopy Gardens, a family-run farm in Antigo, Wisconsin, since 1995. “You are supporting a local vendor, a local economy and local agriculture,” she says. When you buy produce out of season, it is almost guaranteed to be from a different state and possibly a different country, creating a high carbon footprint. And “it simply doesn’t taste as good,” Price says.

Price’s family business specializes in hydroponic growing, meaning its plants grow in water and nutrient solution rather than soil. Canopy Gardens cultivates more than 7,800 plants in a 31,000-square-foot greenhouse, all herbicide- and pesticide-free. Price, along with the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems, helped Madison Magazine put together a seasonal shopping guide to help navigate local farmers’ markets. Some items’ seasonality may extend longer or shorter depending on growing conditions.

Spring

March, April, May (Beginning of farmers' market season)

Arugula

Asparagus

Cucumbers

Potted plants (for window gardens, like herbs and cherry tomatoes)

Radishes

Rhubarb

Salad mix

Spinach

Spring onions

Strawberries

Tomatoes

Summer

June, July, August (Height of farmers' market season)

Arugula

Beans

Beets

Bell peppers

Blackberries

Blueberries

Bok choy

Broccoli

Cabbage

Carrots

Cauliflower

Chard

Cherries

Collard greens

Corn

Currants

Hot peppers

Kale

Leaf lettuce

Melons

Okra

Peas

Potatoes

Raspberries

Salad mix

Scallions

Tomatoes

Fall

September, October, November (End of farmers' market season)

Apples

Aronia Berries

Arugula

Brussels sprouts

Cranberries

Collard greens

Grapes

Kale

Leeks

Parsnips

Potatoes

Pumpkins

Raspberries

Rutabagas

Salad mix

Squash

Tomatoes

Turnips

Winter

These are great products that are harvested other times of the year and can be stored through winter.

Apples

Beets

Cabbage

Carrots

Garlic

Onions

Parsnips

Pears

Potatoes

Rutabagas

Turnips

Winter squash

Year-Round

Farmers' market products available year-round

Baked goods

Canned products (like jams, jellies and salsas)

Cheese

Dry beans

Eggs

Honey

Maple syrup

Meats

Mushrooms

Pastries