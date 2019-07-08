We've got your weekend covered with 6 fun food events

Photo by Chris Taylor at Fifth Legend Media Yoga instructors from Om Brewers strike a pose in front of Old Sugar Distillery, where Thursday's Yoga + Cocktails class takes place.

Thursday, July 11

Play hookie with Madison Parks at the Biergarten in Olbrich Park by watching Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Movies with Madison Parks celebrates 125 years of Madison Parks, and the movie events are always free and open to the public. Enjoy the 1980s classic with a cold one, which pairs well with Wisconsin cheese curds or a veggie and hummus bowl served with Banzo hummus. 7-9 p.m. Free. Click here for more information

Sweat, savasana, sip and socialize with Yoga + Cocktails at Old Sugar Distillery, an event organized by Om Brewers. Taught by "Om Babe" Emily Gartland, this is the yoga class for #ThirstyThursday fans. Some mats will be available to rent for $3, or you can bring your own. Pre-registration is suggested to save your spot. Come for the yoga, and stay for the after-class drink with this down-to-Earth yoga class for "real people." 6:30-7:30 p.m. $30. Click here for more information

Friday, July 12

Raise your hand if you like biking, climbing and beer drinking. Yeah, we thought so. The Boulder, Bike and Brew event with Boulders Climbing Gym combines all three. Attendees start at the downtown gym where they will climb for two hours before heading to a local bar on two wheels. 7-9 p.m. Climbing rates may apply. Click here for more information

We would tell you where this event takes place, the only problem is — we don't know. In fact, no one knows where comedians from around the country will show up for Don't Tell Comedy. It works like this: Buy a ticket, receive an email the day-of with information on where to go, and BYOB. Past locations have included storefronts, residences, rooftops and the occasional steam ship. Have a few drinks, enjoy some of the best comedians from around the country and meet new people. 7:30 p.m. Ticket purchase necessary. Click here for more information

Saturday, July 13

At the Cave After Dark: Summer Soiree, guests can try fresh, seasonal foods and summertime cocktails inspired by Wisconsin wines while lounging in fanciful gardens. Every song, by the band "Birds Birds Birds," will make at least one reference to birds, because why not? And aerial dancers in elegant costumes will dance among the rock formations and shimmering pools. 6-9 p.m. $30. Click here for more information

Visit J. Henry & Sons Bourbon Farm for a multi-course collaboration dinner with Chef Dan Fox of Heritage Tavern. The Wisconsin Foodie Collaboration will kick off with a reception and music before folks can choose to tour J. Henry Bourbon Farm. At 6 p.m. dine on an all-inclusive dinner created by Fox that highlights local ingredients with pairings featuring J. Henry's bourbon. Attendees must be 21 or older. 4:30-9 p.m. $175. Click here for more information