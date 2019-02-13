Vintage Brewing Co. goes off on a tangent with new east side venture, Tangent

Photo by Claire VanValkenburg The (My Name Is) Joeness coffee scotch ale is made exclusively for Tangent with a special blend of fair trade Nicaraguan coffee beans.

Vintage Brewing Co. owners Trent and Brittany Kraemer know their beer, and they also know opportunity when they see it. When a space for a new brewpub opened up on Madison’s booming East Washington Avenue corridor, they scooped it up.

“We could’ve come in here and done a Vintage Brewing Co., and done it well, but this gave us the opportunity to kind of push our limits a little bit," says co-owner Brittany Kraemer. "The goal was to really be bold and creative, in sort of an unconventional way."

They came up with Tangent, a kitchen and taproom meant to serve the crowds brought in by the neighboring Sylvee and Breese Stevens Field, and to give their brewmasters opportunities to test new ideas after nine years in the business. Photo by Claire VanValkenburg Tangent's taps are mounted on old Vintage Brewing Co. kegs cut in half.

“We were looking for an opportunity to create a secondary label to be able to make some really cool new and exciting beers that we don’t already make," says regional manager Rory Nienajadlo.

Through Tangent, Nienajadlo says the brewmasters are able to go above and beyond in making funky new beers like Late to The Party, a coconut cheesecake tart-flavored sour ale.

"Would we ever put that on the brewing company label? Probably not. On Tangent? We can," Nienajadlo says.

If you’re a diehard VBC fan: Don’t fret. Tangent will keep a few fan-favorites on the menu, including Woodshed IPA. However, if you're feeling adventurous, Nienajadlo recommends (My Name Is) Joeness. This coffee scotch ale is brewed exclusively for Tangent using a special blend of fair trade Nicaraguan coffee beans crafted by a Sauk City coffee roaster. Photo by Claire VanValkenburg Co-owner Brittany Kraemer used pieces of old Vintage Brewing Co. barrels in her interior design.

As for food, Tangent’s menu features both “herbivore” and “omnivore” dishes that chef Nick Szombatfalvy says were designed to be creative, yet approachable.

“Everyone knows what a beet salad is, everyone knows what a crab roll is, everyone knows what most of these styles of beers are, but we took all those and we kind of made them unique,” Szombatfalvy says.

The Beef Eater Salad is topped with delicately seared beef heart, juniper dust and brushed white chocolate. “You’re going to recognize what the thing is, but you might not recognize the ingredients or you might not recognize the style or how we put everything together,” says Szombatfalvy. Photo by Claire VanValkenburg Local tattoo artist hand painted Tangent's wall mural.

Tangent’s creators knew vegan and vegetarian options would be important in the area, and with nearby music venues drawing in out of towners, the owners could differentiate the brewpub from its downtown, Whitney Way and Sauk City VBC locations.

“We can kind of be more creative and do more adventurous things with the chance of probably having people jump into them and enjoy them and be more adventurous trying them,” says Nienajadlo.

There are many aspects of Tangent that call back to its VBC roots. Like in Kraemer’s alternative and bold interior design. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame nighttime views of the Capitol in what Kraemer calls the “art deco space,” which is fitted with a secondary bar, marble floors and turquoise walls. Photo by Claire VanValkenburg The art deco space features a secondary bar, and tables that can pop up to transform the space into a cocktail area.

The main bar has rock 'n' roll vibes with a hand-painted mural by a local tattoo artist. The taps are fitted with wooden handles made from old VBC brewing barrels and mounted to the wall on halved kegs that once held VBC brews. The restaurant space sprawls under two twin chandeliers, complimented by an artful rendering of metal bands that were once a part of VBC barrels and walls decorated with travel photography taken by Kraemer herself.

Whether you’re a long-time regular of VBC brews, or only in town for the evening, Tangent is a brewpub with a myriad of options from the unleashed minds of experienced brewmasters and chefs.

“[Tangent] kind of shows our true colors. We have these minds that think outside the box and we want to continuously do that, so Tangent can hopefully be that,” says Nienajadlo.