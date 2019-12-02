Underground Butcher to close after 7 years on Willy Street

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Gift subscriptions now available!Subscribe Now
After seven years on Williamson Street, Underground Butcher is closing.
According to an Instagram post, the business' last day will be Dec. 15. While the storefront itself is closing, Underground Meats will be available from other local businesses, including The Heights, which is also owned by the Underground Food Collective.
"It has been a joy to be a part of the Marquette neighborhood over the past 7 years," the post says. "Huge thanks to the amazing staff at Underground Butcher, they have been the heart of the shop and so wonderful to work with."
Thanks, Madison, for a great 7 years! The Underground Butcher will close up shop on December 15th, 2019. But don't worry! You can still buy your @undergroundmeats (dry cured salami) from many other local businesses, including @theheightskitchen , @willystreetcoop (all three locations), @fromagination , @metcalfesmarket , and many others. It has been a joy to be a part of the Marquette neighborhood over the past 7 years. Huge thanks to the amazing staff at Underground Butcher, they have been the heart of the shop and so wonderful to work with. We want to especially recognize Michael Signorelli, Dietrich Gosser, Joslyn Mink, Sophia Phillips, and Steve Dawson -- thanks for everything through the years!
This news comes after Forequarter's closure in September, another Underground Food Collective business. At the time of closure, chef Jonny Hunter said they planed to reopen a new concept next spring, but further plans have yet to be announced.
Underground Food Collective includes Underground Meats, The Heights, Underground Catering and Underground Butcher.
Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Gift subscriptions now available!Subscribe Now
Whether you’re searching for food, crafts or just a good shopping environment, these holiday...Read More »
Sign up for e-newsletters to get the first taste of Madison Magazine's top stories and more!Read More »