Underground Butcher to close after 7 years on Willy Street

Paulius Musteikis The smoked brisket sandwich from Underground Butcher.

After seven years on Williamson Street, Underground Butcher is closing.

According to an Instagram post, the business' last day will be Dec. 15. While the storefront itself is closing, Underground Meats will be available from other local businesses, including The Heights, which is also owned by the Underground Food Collective.

"It has been a joy to be a part of the Marquette neighborhood over the past 7 years," the post says. "Huge thanks to the amazing staff at Underground Butcher, they have been the heart of the shop and so wonderful to work with."

This news comes after Forequarter's closure in September, another Underground Food Collective business. At the time of closure, chef Jonny Hunter said they planed to reopen a new concept next spring, but further plans have yet to be announced.

Underground Food Collective includes Underground Meats, The Heights, Underground Catering and Underground Butcher.