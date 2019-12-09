Two Roman Candle locations closing this month

Lauren Richards

The Roman Candle Pizzeria is closing two of its four locations this month.

Owner Brewer Stouffer says in a Facebook post that the local pizza chain is closing its Monroe Street location on Dec. 14 and Fitchburg location on Dec. 21.

"The decision to close our Fitchburg and Monroe Street locations has not been an easy one for us to make, yet it has become increasingly obvious we cannot continue to operate these locations successfully," Stouffer says.

Stouffer says the company has had trouble staffing Fitchburg for several years. He also attributes the Monroe Street Reconstruction to the closure of the Monroe location.

"We were never able to recover from the Monroe Street Reconstruction that devastated our business on Monroe Street in 2018," Stouffer says.

The company is hoping to focus on its two longest-running locations on Williamson Street and in Middleton.

Stouffer says he will be involved in daily staffing, shift leading and supporting teams at the two remaining locations.

"The past few years have been exhausting for my staff and family, and we cannot maintain it at our Fitchburg and Monroe locations," Stouffer says. "In a cycle that's become all too familiar for my friends and colleagues in the restaurant biz, we start each and every week with the hope and prayer to successfully battle our staffing shortages one hire at a time."

In the last weeks of the locations, The Roman Candle is trying to float its tap lines. For every keg the business floats, it plans to donate $25 to a scholarship fund for Ezra Davis, the son of a former manager who passed away in 2018.

Stouffer says they will be expanding delivery zones at both location in 2020 "to serve as much of Madison as we can with delivery services."