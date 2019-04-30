Two family-owned Madison-area restaurants close over weekend

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Gift subscriptions now available!Subscribe Now
After numerous years in Sun Prairie and Verona, the owners of Willie Ty's Eatery and The Verona Woods have closed the restaurants' doors.
According to a Facebook post on both of the restaurants' pages, the Turner family will be closing the doors to both of their restaurants. Both restaurants were owned by Steve Turner along with his son, Christian Turner, who was a co-owner of The Verona Woods and executive chef for both restaurants.
Willie Ty's Eatery first opened in 2014 in Sun Prairie and The Verona Woods opened in early 2017.
"The Turner family would like to thank every customer in person if we could and thank all our business partners and vendors that supported us over the years," the post says. "The restaurant business is a scary business and it takes a special kind of crazy to be in it but it is in your blood, sweat and tears."
Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Gift subscriptions now available!Subscribe Now
After more than 10 years of corporate work, Adrian Murphy opened her own business.Read More »
Sign up for e-newsletters to get the first taste of Madison Magazine's top stories and more!Read More »