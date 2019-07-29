Two drag brunches and drag bingo this week

Drag queens by Patrick Stutz, Bingo card from flickr: byzantiumbooks On Sunday, Aug. 4, Anya Knees (left) will perform at The Winnebago's Lizzo Drag Brunch Benefit, and Bryanna Banx (right) will perform at Fuegos - Steak | Tapas | Vegan's Drag Brunch hosted by Cass Marie Domino.

Thursday, August 1

Have you ever heard of a Flocko Taco? It's a cotton candy-flavored pie taco, and you'll want your own (or maybe four of them) at the Flocko Taco Launch Party on the patio of Hubbard Avenue Diner. The colorful creation is made with blue cotton candy-flavored filling, mixed with cotton candy bits and topped with pink cotton candy-flavored whipped cream and blue sprinkles. To really drive the theme home, there are tiny flamingo sprinkles as well! The Flocko Taco Launch Party is a collaboration between Hubbard Avenue Diner and The Flock to raise money for The Flock Soccer Foundation. A portion of proceeds from each Flocko Taco, Flocko Pie and every pint of beer sold goes to Madison's soccer team, Forward Madison FC. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free admission. Click here for more information

You have to get there early, honey, if you want to see the queens! Drag Queen Bingo, hosted by Bianca Lynn Breeze (pictured below) at The Wise Restaurant & Bar, is offering prizes from Monroe Street shops, restaurants and businesses. Enjoy drinks and appetizers from The Wise as you laugh at all of Breeze's jokes. She is one of Madison's premiere drag queens — she was featured in our May issue — and has been performing in the Midwest for more than five years. Bring your own bingo dauber and arrive early because seating is first come, first served. Admission at 4 p.m. Bingo from 6-8 p.m. $5 to play. Click here for more information

Friday, Aug. 2

This sweet, juicy fruit makes any summer recipe — from peach tea to peach cobbler — more than just peachy keen. Pick up a hefty bag of peaches at Tree-Ripe Fruit Co.'s Fresh Georgia Peach Delivery at Michael's Frozen Custard. Four-pound bags are $10 each and picked from the oldest peach farm in Georgia, harvested only a few days before being sold. 4-6 p.m. $10 a bag. Click here for more information

Saturday, Aug. 3

Are you looking into plant-based eating but you aren't sure where to start? Head to Madison Vegan Fest 2019 to celebrate veganism, learn from engaging speakers and explore more ways to live compassionately. Vegan Fest will take place at the Truax Campus of Madison College and is free and open to the public. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Click here for more information

When music festival meets Tex Tubb's Taco Palace, you get Atwood City Limits Music Fest, a celebration of good eats, the Attwood neighborhood and rockin' bands for the 7th year in a row. Dig into Tex Tubb's signature tacos, cool down with fresh-squeezed margaritas and refuel with beer from Wisconsin Brewing Co. Musical groups include Steering Ships with Empty Bottles, The Lower 5th and Arlo McKinley & the Lonesome Sound. 2-10 p.m. General admission $6. Click here for more information

Sunday, Aug. 4

Get your ticket to Lizzo Drag Brunch Benefit, which will offer a raffle to win tickets to Lizzo's sold-out Oct. 10 show at The Sylvee. The Winnebago partners with Planned Parent of Wisconsin for the event, and all ticket and raffle ticket proceeds plus a percentage of drink sales will benefit Planned Parenthood. Get ready for several local drag queen performances (Anya Knees, who we featured in the May issue, is among nine performers), plus brunch fare and cocktails, music from Quinley and other raffle prizes from local businesses. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $5 in advance, $7 at the door. Click here for more information

Practice your "Yas, queen!" scream and head to Fuegos - Steak | Tapas | Vegan for its premier Drag Brunch with host Cass Marie Domino. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the queens take the stage at noon. Fill up on all-you-can-eat brunch for $25 per person, and sip $12 mimosa, sangria or Bloody Marry pitchers with your squad. Secure your spot by emailing cassandra@fuegosmadison.com to make a reservation. Fuegos is an LGBTQ-owned and -operated establishment and aims to provide a safe space to all guests. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $25. Click here for more information