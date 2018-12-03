Tipsy Cow to open Sun Prairie location in mid-December

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Gift subscriptions now available!Subscribe Now
Tipsy Cow, which has been near Capitol Square since 2011, is gearing up to open its second location in Sun Prairie on Dec. 18.
According to its website, the Sun Prairie Tipsy Cow will open for dinner service at 3 p.m. starting on Dec. 18.
The restaurant features classic Wisconsin dishes, burgers, tacos and a wide variety of sandwiches, such as Korean beef, PBR-battered walleye, griddled Mediterranean and truffled portabella mushroom.
Before the opening, Tipsy Cow will be hosting two sneak peek events, according to a Facebook post. The first will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 9 and the second is a grand opening party featuring a taco and nacho bar. Tickets are required and can be found here.
Tipsy Cow will be located in the Prairie Lakes shopping center in Sun Prairie.
Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Gift subscriptions now available!Subscribe Now
During the holidays, when individuals are frantically searching for gifts to give, Serrv on State...Read More »
Sign up for e-newsletters to get the first taste of Madison Magazine's top stories and more!Read More »