Tipsy Cow to open Sun Prairie location in mid-December

Tipsy Cow, which has been near Capitol Square since 2011, is gearing up to open its second location in Sun Prairie on Dec. 18.

According to its website, the Sun Prairie Tipsy Cow will open for dinner service at 3 p.m. starting on Dec. 18.

The restaurant features classic Wisconsin dishes, burgers, tacos and a wide variety of sandwiches, such as Korean beef, PBR-battered walleye, griddled Mediterranean and truffled portabella mushroom.

Before the opening, Tipsy Cow will be hosting two sneak peek events, according to a Facebook post. The first will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 9 and the second is a grand opening party featuring a taco and nacho bar. Tickets are required and can be found here.

Tipsy Cow will be located in the Prairie Lakes shopping center in Sun Prairie.

