This week's food events celebrate pride, community and ice cream

Photo courtesy of Lainie Goldsmith with Yahara Bay Distillers Workers serve guests at the Fitch-Rona Pancake Breakfast.

Tuesday, June 11

If you got inked at Iron Quill Tattoo, you might have art by Janelle Hanson on your skin. This local tattoo artist will appear on reality series 'Ink Master,' and The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. wants to help celebrate. If you like tats and apps, stop by the Inkmaster Viewing Party with Janelle Hanson for free appetizers and private bar/wait staff to accomodate food and drink orders to cheer on the local artist. 9 p.m. Free, 35-40 people max. Click here for more information

Wednesday, June 12

What's better than an ice cream float? Ice cream while floating on a boat, of course! Ice Cream Boat Float at Wingra Boats is a unique family outing or adventorous date night activity. Grab a spoon, a boat and paddle to your heart's content as you collect a bowl, ice cream, toppings, whipped cream and a cherry at different stations around the lake. 4-6 p.m. $3 a spoon, plus boat rental. Click here for more information

Friday, June 14

Looking for a chill backwoods way to celebrate pride, maybe that involes s'mores, flannel and a rooftop view? Look no further than Camp Trippalindee's Pride 2019 Rooftop Party. Located on the top of Graduate Madison, this bar sparks memories of summer camp as a kid and rural Wisconsin taverns. The party features DJ Saint Sainter and a drag show with Clint Tarus and Cyrus K Stratton. Grab your rainbow flannel and order a Bug Juice cocktail! 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Free admission. Click here for more information

Saturday, June 15

Gather your appetite and breakfast food cravings for the Fitch-Rona Pancake Breakfast! Chef Josh Pleasnick is cooking up your choice of traditional pancakes or whiskey blueberry herbed pancakes, served with traditional maple syrup or Yahara Bay's Bourbon Barreled Maple Syrup. The event takes place at Yahara Bay Distillers at 6250 Nesbitt Road in Fitchburg and a portion of the ticket sales benefits FEED Kitchens. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $10 for adults, $7 for children. Click here for more information

Saturday, June 15

If you're up for a short road trip into farm country, a hearty farm breakfast will be awaiting your arrival at the 2019 Vernon County June Dairy Breakfast. There will be live music by the Lovelys, an educational tent, kids games and farm tours at the Dale and Brenda Torgerson Farm in Viroqua. A full farm breakfast of pankcakes, eggs and sausage will be served from 7 a.m. to noon. If that's not enough to quell your appetite, add on a tasty grilled steak. 7 a.m.-noon. Prices range from $6-$10. Click here for more information