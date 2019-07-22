Third Ian's Pizza location to open Wednesday

Ian's Pizza By the Slice's third location, in the historic Garver Feed Mill on Madison's east side, is opening this Wednesday, a release says.

Ian's Pizza, which first opened and started in 2001 on Frances Street, has another location on State Street along with three in Milwaukee, one in Denver and one in Seattle.

While the Garver location will have a similar menu to the other two locations, it is adding antipasti and ice cream by the cone or as floats or sundaes. Calliope Ice Cream, which is based in Madison, will be serving 16 flavors in the scoop shop.

The menu will have daily specials of house-made items sourced from local farmers.

"Ian's Pizza is excited to be part of this landmark building with so many other local businesses," General Manager Adam Nagy says. "To be involved in a project like this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

With the new location, Ian's will expand their delivery zone into Madison's east side and in Monona.

Garver Feed Mill is behind Olbrich Botanical Gardens at 3241 Garver Green, Suite 101. There is an entrance to a parking lot off of Fair Oaks Drive.