The problem with potlucks

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Gift subscriptions now available!Subscribe Now
Whatever you call it — a covered-dish supper, bring-and-share lunch, pitch-in dinner or potluck — the idea for this pooled meal where every guest contributes something probably began during the Great Depression. The ritual reached peak popularity nationwide during the 1950s, but remains a revered institution in the Midwest, especially in our state.
Whenever the next potluck date was announced at work, everyone would go gaga except for me. I would connive an excuse for my absence. It's not that I'm stingy. I love to cook and feed others, but I don't like feigning delight at eating things I would not otherwise touch — like microwaved Tater Tot Casserole, anemic turkey cooked in a Nesco roaster or, worst of all, Watergate Salad. This green mess made with pistachio-flavored instant pudding, canned pineapple, walnuts, marshmallows and Cool Whip is by no stretch of the imagination a salad! Then again, what potluck would be complete without Cool Whip?
The concept of "all you can eat" is proof that quantity is no substitute for quality. I loathe having to clutch my plastic cutlery, paper napkin and compartmentalized Chinet plate in one hand while loading up with the other. I prefer food served with some semblance of order, presented on real china and eaten with flatware that doesn't break.
Too often there is little or no organization to these get-togethers — something that assaults me as a one-time professional event planner. A prime example is my former neighbor's annual Easter brunch. "Just bring something," she said. In all fairness, this was on the laid-back near east side during the 1970s, but one year all 20-odd attendees showed up with desserts (including a lot of Tunnel of Fudge Bundt Cakes).
I inherited my prejudice from my father. He abhorred not only potlucks, but also buffets or any meal served family-style. The only exception to my dad's potluck ban came on Thanksgiving and Christmas. (That's how I learned that when push came to shove, my mother always got her way.)
I suppose I had a sheltered childhood. I do remember going with family friends to the so-called Saddle Club just outside Podunk, Indiana. There were horses to be sure, but little else. No running water. No electricity. My hosts didn't go there to ride; they went for the monthly pitch-in dinners and local fare like stewed bananas topped with chopped peanuts and Seven-Layer Jell-O Salad. Right out of college, co-op dinners were common, but held out of necessity rather than by preference. It was a time when tuna casserole was a mainstay and wine was more likely to come from a box than a bottle. Truly the most memorable dish (for all the wrong reasons) that I ever encountered at one of these communal feeds was a standing wienie roast — hot dogs strung together to form a ring and the cavity filled with pork and beans straight from the can. I concede — I am a food snob and proud of it. Regardless, when it comes to converting a potluck zealot to my point of view, I know I'm out of luck.
Dan Curd is a Madison-based food writer who has written for the magazine for more than 20 years.
Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Gift subscriptions now available!Subscribe Now
When DUNE Gift + Home opened in November 2018, Stoughton's Main Street gained a space for...Read More »
Sign up for e-newsletters to get the first taste of Madison Magazine's top stories and more!Read More »