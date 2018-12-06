The Great Dane releases CBD-infused beer and cocktails

Flickr User Eric Kilby

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. is launching new CDB-infused beer, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages in partnership with Madison-based GreenRX next Thursday.

According to the release, The Great Dane created Green Glory CBD APA, a traditional American Pale Ale brewed with mosaic and simcoe hops. The 20-ounce pints contain 7 milligrams of CBD.

CBD is believed to provide relief from pain, inflammation and anxiety, the release said. GreenRX is providing the CBD products for the collaboration. Officials with the company say there is no THC in its CBD for the Great Dane's beverage program.

“I hadn’t seen any Wisconsin beers brewed with CBD, and knew we could combine the best of both worlds for our customers,” says Rob LoBreglio, The Great Dane’s master brewer and co-founder. “We’ve experimented with beer recipes for nearly 25 years, so it’s only natural for us to brew a CBD-infused beer such as Green Glory.”

Along with Green Glory, The Great Dane is offering its lineup of winter cocktails with naturally flavored CBD. The drinks include maple chai toddy with cinnamon CBD, hot cocoa with peppermint CBD, Russian roulette with Kahlua CBD, blackberry honey with lemon CBD, you like a da spice with lemon CBD, harvest mule with lime CBD and classic Wisconsin Old Fashioned with orange CBD.

Each of the CBD-infused cocktails are $2 more than the non-CBD versions and contain 7 milligrams of CBD. The Great Dane can also add unflavored CBD to any cocktail, beer or soft drink.

The Great Dane and GreenRX are hosting a launch party for the drinks from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the downtown Great Dane.