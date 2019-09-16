The chocolate-and-cheese-lover's guide to dining and drink events in Madison this week

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Tuesday, September 17
Kick off your week by joining Grand Master Beer Judge Jessica Jones for Beer & Chocolate Pairing with Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier at Giant Jones Brewing Co. Tuesday. Learn more about artisanal chocolates and beers, and taste test delicious chocolate truffles along the way. The brewer and the chocolatier will let you in on the secrets to the perfect beer-chocolate pairing, so you can try it yourself at home. $15. 7 - 8:30 p.m. Click here for more information
Thursday, September 19
Pamper yourself with a trifecta of treats at the Monona East Side Business Alliance's 6th Annual Craft Beer, Cheese & Chocolate Pairing held at Brassworks on the Goodman Community Center campus. Satisfy your cravings by hitting all 12 pairing stations, complete with products from over 20 local companies. While you savor these pairings, meet some of the brewers, chocolatiers and cheesemakers who make the magic happen. $35. 5 - 8 p.m. Click here for more information
Friday, September 20
Continue the chocolate craze as you head into the weekend! Stop by the Karben4 Taproom for a glass of Nutella-inspired beer, at the Notella Chocolate Hazelnut Stout Release. Entertain your inner child's taste for the cocoa and hazelnut spread with this seasonal, 5% alcohol by volume beverage. 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Click here for more information
Saturday, September 21
While the Red Elephant Chocolate location on State Street closed in May, Wisconsin Cheese Mart now occupies its old space at 119 State Street. Help celebrate its arrival by heading to the Wisconsin Cheese Mart Madison Grand Opening on Saturday. The retailer primarily focuses on Wisconsin-made cheese, but offers gourmet treats and a small bar for tastings and beer pairings as well. Attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony, sample cheeses and welcome this new addition to the State Street shopping scene. 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Click here for more information
Sunday, September 22
Round off the week with a helping of Madison Chocolate Co.'s gluten-free waffles topped in rich single origin mocha sauce at Gluten Free Waffle Sunday. Available every Saturday and Sunday, the waffles come with organic butter and pure maple syrup. Add a house-made scone, cookie or brownie, and perk up with a serving of espresso from Kin-Kin coffee roasters. Plus, you can pick out an assortment of truffles and chocolate treats to get you through the next week. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Click here for more information
