The chocolate-and-cheese-lover's guide to dining and drink events in Madison this week

Photo courtesy of Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier Chocolates from Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier, which will appear at multiple beer and chocolate pairings this week.

Tuesday, September 17

Kick off your week by joining Grand Master Beer Judge Jessica Jones for Beer & Chocolate Pairing with Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier at Giant Jones Brewing Co. Tuesday. Learn more about artisanal chocolates and beers, and taste test delicious chocolate truffles along the way. The brewer and the chocolatier will let you in on the secrets to the perfect beer-chocolate pairing, so you can try it yourself at home. $15. 7 - 8:30 p.m. Click here for more information

Thursday, September 19

Pamper yourself with a trifecta of treats at the Monona East Side Business Alliance's 6th Annual Craft Beer, Cheese & Chocolate Pairing held at Brassworks on the Goodman Community Center campus. Satisfy your cravings by hitting all 12 pairing stations, complete with products from over 20 local companies. While you savor these pairings, meet some of the brewers, chocolatiers and cheesemakers who make the magic happen. $35. 5 - 8 p.m. Click here for more information

Friday, September 20

Continue the chocolate craze as you head into the weekend! Stop by the Karben4 Taproom for a glass of Nutella-inspired beer, at the Notella Chocolate Hazelnut Stout Release. Entertain your inner child's taste for the cocoa and hazelnut spread with this seasonal, 5% alcohol by volume beverage. 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Click here for more information

Saturday, September 21

While the Red Elephant Chocolate location on State Street closed in May, Wisconsin Cheese Mart now occupies its old space at 119 State Street. Help celebrate its arrival by heading to the Wisconsin Cheese Mart Madison Grand Opening on Saturday. The retailer primarily focuses on Wisconsin-made cheese, but offers gourmet treats and a small bar for tastings and beer pairings as well. Attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony, sample cheeses and welcome this new addition to the State Street shopping scene. 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Click here for more information

Sunday, September 22