The Ballwegs bring the spice of life in their business, Savory Accents

Larry Chua Ted Ballweg's parents were among the original group of Capitol Square vendors that eventually started the Dane County Farmers' Market. Now, his company attends weekly.

The array of bottles, jars and containers that line the Savory Accents booth at the Dane County Farmers’ Market is enough to leave you speechless — and that’s well before you’ve progressed to sampling any of the chili pepper products, like a spicy honey, a chili jam with seven different kinds of peppers (including the Peruvian lemon drop pepper) and a scorching North African harissa paste.

Which is exactly the way Ted and Joan Ballweg want it.

For the past 30 years, the Ballwegs have explored the world for flavors to bring back to their 5-acre chili pepper farm in Verona. Larry Chua Savory Accents' Spicy Honey

Each year around Valentine’s Day, their peppers start to grow. Next, they harvest and use them to create a rapidly expanding menu of popular pepper-based products that range from sauces and oils to a kickin’ bloody mary mix. What they don’t produce, they preserve. They always preserve at least a year’s worth of peppers in order to cover potential crop-related disasters.

The Ballwegs’ love of peppers predates modern food trends by multiple decades.

“What we saw back then when we started this was that people were trying new foods,” Ted says. Joan agrees: “There’s much larger desire for taste. And our goal is to get people to broaden their horizons.” Larry Chua Ted and Joan Ballweg with some of their pepper plants.

Ted handles the gardening, farming and the business end of things, while Joan’s all about cooking, researching and inventing new products. It’s been an ever-expanding recipe for success.

There’s also a rich history. Back in the 1980s, Savory Accents was known as Out of Our Gourd, and didn’t even feature peppers. It was an extension of Ted’s father’s 1960s-era farm operation in Roxbury. His parents were among the original group of Capitol Square vendors that eventually started the Dane County Farmers’ Market. By that point, Ted was interested in things other than farming and gardening — like a decade-long career as a sales and marketing executive at ABS Global.

But Ted kept feeling the draw of farming, and eventually took over his family’s apple orchard in the late 1970s. When Joan and Ted met, she introduced spice to his life in more ways than one — it was her love of spicy cuisine that spurred the couple to focus on chilies.+ Larry Chua 7 Chili Blend

Over the years, Joan and Ted’s travels have taken them to places including Vietnam, Ghana, southern France and Jamaica, from which they’ve brought back seeds from shishito, Scotch bonnet and Espelette peppers. And with every new pepper comes the opportunity for new flavor horizons.

“The more we bring, the more our customers ask us for more,” says Ted, citing the recent addition of a chili honey to Savory Accents’ roster. “If it’s in our wheelhouse, we’ll do it.”

Lately, the Ballwegs have been playing around with horseradish and mulling the idea of creating a pepper-spiced maple syrup. A recent trip to Ghana introduced them to the mako kokoo pepper, a spicy-sweet pepper with a nutty flavor that Joan’s itching to work into some new products. Larry Chua Ghost Pepper plants

One of Savory Accents’ most popular products is its Danger Zone Hot Sauce, a condiment that teams bhut jolokia peppers — you know them better as ghost peppers — with Trinidad scorpion and Scotch bonnet peppers. Incinerating taste buds is never a goal for the Ballwegs.

“We don’t see that the primary purpose of a chili pepper is heat,” says Ted. “It’s about flavor. Get the flavor first — you can always dial up the heat later.”

In recent years, Savory Accents has become an integral part of the fabric of Madison’s local food scene. Larry Chua A selection of the spicy products from Savory Accents

“We’ve really enjoyed the interactions with restaurant chefs,” says Joan.

A lot of Madison’s top culinary talent — think Tory Miller of L’Etoile, Graze, Sujeo and Estrellón, Dan Fox of Heritage Tavern and Grampa’s Pizzeria owner Gilbert Altschul — make a point of hitting Savory Accents to score ingredients for some of their recipes. Last year, Fox joined forces with Altschul to host a four-course farm-to-table event at the Ballwegs’ farm featuring the best of their ingredients. Joan says more than 100 people attended, and they’re open to doing more events like this in the future.

But even with all the activity and growth, the Ballwegs aren’t dusk-to-dawners, unlike some farmers. Ted retired from his position as executive director of sales and marketing at the Alliant Energy Center in 2013, but Joan is still the vice president of sales for Uniek, a home decor company in Waunakee. Larry Chua Chili Vinegar and Chili Vinaigrette from Savory Accents

“That’s one of the biggest changes I recognize,” Ted says. “Most of the farm workers are making their work a full-time occupation. When I started, it was a part-time thing, with people doing it just to make a few dollars. You have to have a life outside of it. You try not to let it consume everything you are.”

There’s always time for globe-trotting.

“When we travel, we always go to farmers’ markets, looking for new foods, new peppers,” says Joan. “For us, it’s all about the culture behind chili peppers.”

Aaron R. Conklin covers the local food and theater scene for Madison Magazine.